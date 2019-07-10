Logan Capital Management Has Boosted Its Norwegian Cruise Line Shs (NCLH) Holding; Firsthand Capital Management Has Raised By $4.00 Million Its Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) Position

Logan Capital Management Inc increased Norwegian Cruise Line Shs (NCLH) stake by 134.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Logan Capital Management Inc acquired 10,298 shares as Norwegian Cruise Line Shs (NCLH)’s stock rose 7.97%. The Logan Capital Management Inc holds 17,977 shares with $988,000 value, up from 7,679 last quarter. Norwegian Cruise Line Shs now has $10.75B valuation. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $49.91. About 1.78M shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has risen 10.33% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Net $103.2M; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD NCLH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 16/03/2018 – REG-Scanship Holding ASA : Scanship awarded AWP retrofit contract by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Rev $1.29B; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Ms. Pamela Thomas-Graham to the Board; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES MARK KEMPA INTERIM CFO; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.02, EST. $1.02

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) stake by 200% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Firsthand Capital Management Inc acquired 100,000 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM)’s stock rose 10.07%. The Firsthand Capital Management Inc holds 150,000 shares with $6.14 million value, up from 50,000 last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. now has $204.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.42% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $40.63. About 6.19M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT; 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TSMC: Bridging The Path To 5G – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Applied Materials: Buying Some Japanese Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Spiros Segalas’ Top 5 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons to Take a Shot at Nvidia Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Advanced Micro Devices vs. Intel – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Norwegian Cruise Line had 17 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. UBS maintained the shares of NCLH in report on Tuesday, May 14 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, May 10.

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased Ishares Tr Russell1000val (IWD) stake by 39,661 shares to 6,634 valued at $819,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 6,690 shares and now owns 11,814 shares. Ishares Tr Russell1000grw (IWF) was reduced too.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $310,397 activity. Del Rio Frank J had sold 6,154 shares worth $310,397.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Holding Ag invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Nomura Asset Commerce Ltd has 0.02% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 37,648 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt holds 4,433 shares. Bamco New York holds 1.16 million shares. Nomura holds 0.03% or 124,372 shares. Principal Fincl Gru has 0.03% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 623,339 shares. Cutter And Company Brokerage holds 0.08% or 5,308 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 401,180 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg has 181,593 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Co reported 267 shares. 180 are held by Regions Fincl. Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Voya Mgmt Lc reported 1.01M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Howe And Rusling Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 100 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 116,562 shares.