Logan Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) by $1.53 Million as Share Price Rose; Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Boosted Stake in Pg&E Crop (PCG) by $657,611

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Crop (PCG) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 38,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 249,216 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, up from 210,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Crop for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $18.6. About 3.29M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – PG&E Notes Vegetation Management Program, Enhanced Measures Implemented After Jaunary 2014 Drought Proclamation; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -TAKING ACTION TO PASS ALONG APPROXIMATELY $450 MLN IN ANNUAL TAX SAVINGS TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO INSTALL MORE WEATHER STATIONS TO MONITOR FIRE THREAT; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 IIC $74M TO $122M AFTER TAX COSTS; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/27/2018 09:17 AM; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Downgrade Recognizes Final Causes of California Wildfires Have yet to Be Determined, Potentially Exposing PCG to Liabilities; 25/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS IT BELIEVES ITS PROGRAMS MET STATE’S STANDARDS; 13/04/2018 – Request for Offers Launches for Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 17/05/2018 – PG&E `Wishfully Thinking’ It Can Toss Key Claim Over Wildfires; 13/04/2018 – National Safe Digging Month Focuses Awareness on Importance of Calling 811

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) by 61.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 19,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 50,961 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05 million, up from 31,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $90.44. About 1.25 million shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 22/03/2018 – The AmerisourceBergen Foundation Partners With Jefferson to Address Opioid Crisis; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC)

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Data Sys Corp Com (NYSE:ADS) by 18,843 shares to 7,888 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 37,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,735 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (NYSE:ACN).

