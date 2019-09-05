Logan Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Acuity Brands Com (AYI) by $458,507 as Market Valuation Declined; Prologis (PLD) Holding Has Lifted by Security Capital Research & Management Inc

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc Com (AYI) by 9.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 3,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 44,209 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31M, up from 40,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $127.04. About 62,299 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Visual Acuity and Optical Coherence Tomography One Year After ILM-flap Transposition; 14/03/2018 – Glendale Eye Medical Group Partners with Trilogy Eye Medical Group (Acuity Eye Group™); 14/05/2018 – International Value Advisers Buys 2.2% of Acuity Brands; 29/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM; 05/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC AYI.N : JMP SECURITIES RAISES TO MARKET OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc.: Spatial DNA Signs as Atrius IoT Partner to Deliver Leading Enterprise System Integration and Visual Analytics Platform; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – BELIEVE PRICE OF CERTAIN LED COMPONENTS TO CONTINUE TO DECLINE THOUGHT AT DECELERATING PACE, SOME OTHER COSTS TO CONTINUE TO INCREASE; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc bought 30,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 1.62 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.21M, up from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $84.81. About 208,308 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C; 07/03/2018 – FIBRA Prologis Declares Quarterly Distribution; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 29/04/2018 – DCT Deal Could Be Announced Sun

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co Com by 243,262 shares to 8,770 shares, valued at $286,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 6,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,763 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Service Automobile Association reported 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Essex Inv Mgmt reported 0.08% stake. Century has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). 50 were reported by Manchester Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 159,683 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Com owns 24,864 shares. Huntington Financial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 210 shares. Ajo LP stated it has 7,376 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 299,833 are owned by Financial Bank Of America De. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 16,800 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 4 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs holds 0.02% or 284 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management owns 0.01% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 30,633 shares. Advsr Asset Management invested in 2,972 shares. Fdx Advsr Inc, a California-based fund reported 2,834 shares.

Security Capital Research & Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 89,580 shares to 436,378 shares, valued at $87.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 430,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 737,443 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

