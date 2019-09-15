Logan Capital Management Decreased International Bus Mach (IBM) Stake By $302,907; Armistice Capital Boosted Its Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Stake

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased International Bus Mach (IBM) stake by 1.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 2,211 shares as International Bus Mach (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Logan Capital Management Inc holds 139,793 shares with $19.28M value, down from 142,004 last quarter. International Bus Mach now has $127.27B valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $143.67. About 2.06M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – Correction to IBM Earnings Story; 27/03/2018 – ShiftPixy Leverages IBM’s Watson to Better Connect and Scale; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Chevrolet Teams with The Weather Company, an IBM Business, to Improve Real-Time Decisions on the Race Track; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 23/05/2018 – IBM gives jobs boost to Emmanuel Macron’s pitch to tech groups; 17/04/2018 – Mainframe computers should help IBM extend the growth streak; 21/05/2018 – SYNCSORT ADVANCES SECURITY STRATEGY WITH ACQUISITION OF TOWNSEND SECURITY’S IBM l DATA PRIVACY PRODUCTS; 12/04/2018 – CYBRIC and IBM Resilient Integrate to More Quickly Identify and Remediate Cyber Threats; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Gross Margin 43.2%

Armistice Capital Llc increased Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO) stake by 6.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Armistice Capital Llc acquired 200,000 shares as Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO)’s stock declined 4.18%. The Armistice Capital Llc holds 3.20 million shares with $19.49 million value, up from 3.00 million last quarter. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc now has $428.44 million valuation. The stock decreased 5.68% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $5.65. About 1.04 million shares traded or 26.38% up from the average. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) has declined 75.39% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.39% the S&P500. Some Historical DPLO News: 15/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc.: Brian Griffin Appointed CEO, Chairman of the Board; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY SEES FY REV. $5.5B TO $5.9B, EST. $5.44B; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 21C; 07/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.5% Position in Diplomat Pharmacy; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin As Chief Executive Officer And Chairman Of The Board; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Backs 2018 EPS 6c-EPS 17c; 08/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Financial Chief Atul Kavthekar to Temporarily Assume Added CEO Responsibilities

Among 9 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Int`l Business Machines has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 10.36% above currents $143.67 stock price. Int`l Business Machines had 11 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, August 5 report. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Citigroup. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, July 18. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, August 6. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of IBM in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Investors Buy IBM Stock This Month? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Red Hat Purchase Makes IBM Stock Speculative Dividend Play – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 30% – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IBM Stock Canâ€™t Take a Ninth Year of More-of-the-Same – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can International Business Machines Corporation’s (NYSE:IBM) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 2,185 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.27% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Alpine Woods Ltd Liability holds 5,009 shares. Westover Advsrs holds 1,825 shares. Central State Bank And Tru reported 1,281 shares. Daiwa Securities invested in 0.07% or 60,003 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The stated it has 196,549 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Amer Assets Invest Limited accumulated 0.46% or 21,000 shares. Moreover, Knott David M has 0.25% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,284 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust invested in 0.34% or 292,981 shares. Rech Global Invsts reported 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Co reported 11,302 shares. Csu Producer Res reported 3.05% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Field And Main Bank reported 3,225 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 750 shares.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39B for 13.30 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Logan Capital Management Inc increased Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) stake by 1,739 shares to 40,551 valued at $8.42 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Wells Fargo & Co New Com (NYSE:WFC) stake by 44,942 shares and now owns 364,914 shares. At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Diplomat Pharmacy has $8 highest and $400 lowest target. $6.21’s average target is 9.91% above currents $5.65 stock price. Diplomat Pharmacy had 12 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 2 by Credit Suisse. J.P. Morgan maintained Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, August 13 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, March 18 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Monday, March 18. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, March 19.

Armistice Capital Llc decreased Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 192,000 shares to 400,000 valued at $36.98M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Strongbridge Biopharma Plc stake by 912,000 shares and now owns 1.58M shares. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc was reduced too.