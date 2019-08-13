Logan Capital Management Cut Merck & Co (MRK) Position as Stock Price Rose; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Price Rose, Valmark Advisers Lifted Its Holding by $393,120

Valmark Advisers Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valmark Advisers Inc bought 3,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 40,147 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, up from 36,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $116.03. About 4.88 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 16.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 26,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 135,369 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26M, down from 161,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $85.02. About 8.08 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 25/04/2018 – U.S. court upholds dismissal of $200 million Merck verdict against Gilead; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS SEES 2018 ADJ EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS IN A RANGE OF BETWEEN € 3.75BILLION AND € 4.0 BILLION; 14/03/2018 – First-Line Lung Cancer Data and Other New Research from Merck’s Broad Oncology Program to be Presented at AACR Annual Meeting; 23/03/2018 – Anticancer Agent LENVIMA® (lenvatinib mesylate) Approved for Additional Indication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG); 06/04/2018 – Top 3 includes: #1 — added $BMY UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY $MRK; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU; 27/03/2018 – U.S

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.98 million activity.

