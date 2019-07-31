Logan Capital Management Cut Dycom Inds Com (DY) Holding as Shares Declined; Delta Asset Management Has Cut Position in 3M Co (MMM) by $1.32 Million as Share Price Declined

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 6,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 148,127 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.78 million, down from 154,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $177.63. About 1.87M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc Com (DY) by 45.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 7,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,975 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $412,000, down from 16,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $58.66. About 308,144 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 57.69% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Names Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC- CONTRACT REVENUES OF $731.4 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 28, 2018, COMPARED TO $786.3 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 29, 2017; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dycom Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DY); 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.17; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES $830 MLN TO $860 MLN FOR QTR ENDING JULY 28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.28; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES GAAP SHR FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28, 2018 $1.02 – $1.17; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Cuts FY19 View on Anticipated Timing of Activity on Large Customer Programs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scout Inc holds 232,704 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.01% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Dorsey Whitney Tru Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 6,193 shares. Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd Liability stated it has 12 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Ltd Co has 202,323 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 161,239 shares stake. Fdx Advsrs owns 4,733 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 40,928 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Finance has 80,289 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 5,075 shares. Lpl Fin Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 6,210 shares. Envestnet Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 35,773 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 9,800 shares. Regions, a Alabama-based fund reported 7,067 shares.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 7,852 shares to 52,177 shares, valued at $5.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masimo Corp Com (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,435 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Reit Com (NYSE:AMT).

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.05 per share. DY’s profit will be $26.45 million for 17.46 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.49% EPS growth.

More notable recent Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Dycom Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:DY) ROE Of 7.3% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: DY shares against Dycom Industries, Inc.announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” published on February 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Dycom Industries, Array BioPharma, and Circor International Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 17.15 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71M and $696.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,194 shares to 1,742 shares, valued at $664,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 8 selling transactions for $11.91 million activity. Keel Paul A sold 9,410 shares worth $1.87M. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Bushman Julie L sold $841,392. 4,681 shares were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C, worth $942,450 on Thursday, February 7. $1.63 million worth of stock was sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis on Thursday, February 7. 8,906 shares were sold by Vale Michael G., worth $1.77M on Thursday, February 7. 13,290 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $2.66M were sold by THULIN INGE G.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of 3M Company Investors (MMM) – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3M (MMM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Does 3M Face Longer-Term Dividend Risks After 2019 and 2020? – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company â€“ MMM – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) and Encourages 3M Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.18% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 8,646 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 1.07% or 600,000 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 196,942 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Weatherstone Capital reported 0.69% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hennessy Advsrs has 24,600 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Strategic Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.82% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Tocqueville Asset Management LP owns 147,473 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Welch Group Incorporated has 2.86% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 125,037 shares. Moreover, Delta Asset Mngmt Tn has 4.42% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 148,127 shares. Cincinnati stated it has 521,700 shares or 3.04% of all its holdings. First Merchants Corporation has invested 0.86% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Martin Invest Mgmt Ltd Co reported 44,941 shares stake. Endowment Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 1,480 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Company has invested 0.16% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Asset Mgmt has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).