Logan Capital Management Cut Boeing Co (BA) Holding By $2.55 Million; Livent (LTHM) Shorts Increased By 5.73%

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) had an increase of 5.73% in short interest. LTHM’s SI was 19.45M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.73% from 18.39 million shares previously. With 2.35 million avg volume, 8 days are for Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)’s short sellers to cover LTHM’s short positions. The SI to Livent Corporation’s float is 13.42%. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.58. About 2.98M shares traded or 34.34% up from the average. Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 36.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 6,690 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Logan Capital Management Inc holds 11,814 shares with $4.51 million value, down from 18,504 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $189.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 3.10 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 24/04/2018 – RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC – RYANAIR EXERCISES 25 BOEING-MAX-200 OPTIONS; 25/04/2018 – Boeing already makes billions selling airplanes – now it expects to make billions more fixing them; 15/03/2018 – IAG – TRANSACTION ALSO INCLUDES UNDERLYING COLLATERAL POOL OF ONE BOEING 787-8 AIRCRAFT, ONE NEW BOEING 787-8 AND SEVEN NEW AIRBUS A320 NEO AIRCRAFT; 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX FOR $4.25B; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Boeing and Boeing Capital at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) CEO SAYS CO NOT “OFFICIALLY” CANCELLED ITS WIDEBODY 787 AIRCRAFT ORDER WITH BOEING; 14/03/2018 – BOEING – WORK WILL BE PERFORMED UNDER A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT, WHICH INCLUDES ONGOING MAINTENANCE SUPPORT; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION: TRIPLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA WON’T HAPPEN; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $14.11 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Rtgs On Boeing Not Affected By KLX Acquisition

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.20 million activity. $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M on Wednesday, February 13.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $480 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. DZ BANK AG downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The rating was maintained by Seaport Global with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $525 target in Friday, March 8 report. J.P. Morgan maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Monday, May 13 with “Neutral”. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform” on Thursday, July 25. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Landesbank.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.74% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Legal General Public Limited Co holds 2.71M shares. Hollencrest Cap owns 1,230 shares. Sky Invest Group Limited Com holds 942 shares. California-based Windward Cap Ca has invested 1.56% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Boys Arnold reported 11,618 shares. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 1.22 million shares. Jarislowsky Fraser has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pacific Glob Inv Mngmt reported 7,639 shares. Philadelphia Com stated it has 3,958 shares. Jacobs & Ca reported 43,590 shares stake. Capwealth Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 3.17% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 54,136 shares. Cna Fin Corporation stated it has 9,400 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Arvest Fincl Bank Division owns 1,051 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Neumann Mngmt Ltd invested in 730 shares.

Logan Capital Management Inc increased Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 89,474 shares to 100,365 valued at $4.01M in 2019Q1. It also upped Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 96,947 shares and now owns 124,445 shares. Caterpillar Inc Del Com (NYSE:CAT) was raised too.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.02 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Multi-Billion Charge Sends Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst Explains Why Boeing’s $4.9B Charge Announcement Is Encouraging – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.