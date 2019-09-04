Logan Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in United Technologies Cp (UTX); Total Sa Adr (TOT) Shareholder Capital Guardian Trust Company Has Lifted Its Stake

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Cp (UTX) by 196.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 10,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 15,939 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, up from 5,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Cp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $128.97. About 2.54 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – European Commission Approves UTC Takeover of Rockwell With Conditions; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D; 27/04/2018 – Airbus says aims to cut CSeries costs, sell “big volumes”; 21/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils Lightweight, Laser-Compliant Optical Payload For Unmanned Aerial Systems; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif; 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F; 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINTS SAYS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N SHOULD BE SPLIT INTO THREE, INTENDS TO WORK “CONSTRUCTIVELY” WITH COMPANY ON PORTFOLIO REVIEW-LETTER; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF, AVISTA/HYDRO ONE IN SETTLEMENT TALKS; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Total Sa Adr (TOT) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 5,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 183,782 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.21M, up from 178,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Total Sa Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $49.29. About 3.01M shares traded or 63.40% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 10/04/2018 – Total Signs Memorandum of Understanding With Saudi Aramco; 28/05/2018 – TOTAL HAS 40% STAKE IN ANGOLA’S BLOCK 17; 09/05/2018 – Iran Gas Company Says France’s Total Keen on Iran Projects; 29/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total: Production Starts up at Timimoun Gas Field in Algeria; 13/03/2018 – Barclays Had Total at Equalweight; 20/03/2018 – TOTAL’S MATEILLE SAYS LOGISITICS ARE 30% OF PRICE OF LNG; 28/03/2018 – Contify Energy: Total Becomes a Founding Partner of the Cathay Smart Energy Fund to Invest in the New Energy Sector in China; 28/05/2018 – TOTAL SAYS ZINIA 2 TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY OF 40K B/D; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: CANNOT TAKE RISK OF VIOLATING U.S. IRAN SANCTIONS; 16/05/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: US Withdrawal From the JCPOA: Total’s Position Related to the South Pars 11 Project in Iran

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 37,830 shares to 88,061 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 417,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 541 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Russell1000val (IWD) by 39,661 shares to 6,634 shares, valued at $819,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,814 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG).

