Logan Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Union Pac Com (UNP); Pioneer Investment Management Cut Its Position in Flowserve (FLS) by $2.56 Million

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 38.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 49,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 80,433 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24M, down from 129,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $46.84. About 485,316 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWSERVE’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3; KEEPS; 18/04/2018 – Flowserve Corp. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. $FLS (published 31-Jan); 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP QTRLY TOTAL BOOKINGS WERE $929 MLN, DOWN 3.1%, OR 8.1% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 18/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE’S OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Elizabeth Burger as Chief Human Resources Officer; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q EPS 12c; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.70, EST. $1.65; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness Al technology for machine maintenance

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (UNP) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 2,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 28,017 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.74M, up from 25,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.69. About 3.15M shares traded or 0.55% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers

Analysts await Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.49 per share. FLS’s profit will be $73.46M for 20.91 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Flowserve Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $122.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 1.63M shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $65.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 22,521 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.65M shares, and has risen its stake in John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A).

More notable recent Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Flowserve Chief Executive Officer Scott Rowe to Present at Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference – Business Wire” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Flowserve +9% following strong Q1 earnings, improved margins – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: China Redux, 13F Season And Blockchain Blockbuster – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Flowserve Corporation (FLS) CEO Scott Rowe on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 26 investors sold FLS shares while 102 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 125.32 million shares or 1.05% less from 126.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Contravisory Invest Mgmt Inc reported 8,244 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank has 8,874 shares. Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership has 10,512 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 11,083 shares. Woodstock holds 0.3% or 32,550 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 13,789 shares. Amer National Registered Invest Advisor reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Fund Management Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). British Columbia Inv Management Corp owns 76,713 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 18,467 were accumulated by Norinchukin Fincl Bank The. Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 61,158 shares. Hilltop owns 4,292 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 175,505 shares. Fil Ltd, a Bermuda-based fund reported 572,266 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 0.01% or 867,597 shares.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “As ESG Investing Expands, the Themeâ€™s Top Stocks Come Into Focus – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific: Reliably Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.