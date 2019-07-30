Loews Trimmed Position in General Mtrs Co (GM) by $1.11 Million; Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Trimmed Holding in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by $684,000 as Share Value Declined

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 50.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company sold 1,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,189 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $678,000, down from 2,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $533.93. About 215,971 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

Loews Corp decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 353,055 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.10M, down from 383,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $40.45. About 3.54 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 12/04/2018 – EVgo to build fast charging network for GM’s Maven unit; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – THIRD SHIFT IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN SEPT. 2018; 05/04/2018 – UK DIESEL SALES FALL 37 PCT IN MARCH – SMMT; 24/04/2018 – General Motors Recognizes Allegiant International As A Supplier Of The Year; 12/04/2018 – GM GM.N PRESIDENT SAYS SOUTH KOREA, LABOR UNIONS MUST AGREE TO GM KOREA PLAN BY APRIL 20; 18/04/2018 – Cadillac Chief Leaves GM, Citing `Philosophical Differences’; 26/04/2018 – Bose Earns ‘Supplier of the Year’ Honors from General Motors; 20/03/2018 – S.KOREA C.BANK CHIEF: PLAN TO PROVIDE ABOUT 40 BIL WON TO 50 BIL WON OF FINANCIAL HELP TO GUNSAN AREA RECENTLY HURT BY GM KOREA’S PLANT SHUTDOWN; 25/04/2018 – GM KOREA UNION APPROVES TENTATIVE AGREEMENT; 31/05/2018 – GM’S DRIVERLESS TAXI PLANS WILL BE `GATED BY SAFETY’: AMMANN

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $23.09 million activity. $770,652 worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was sold by Myriam Curet on Friday, February 15. On Tuesday, February 5 MOHR MARSHALL sold $3.94 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 7,500 shares.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00M for 56.56 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.43 EPS, down 20.99% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.81 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.03B for 7.07 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.42% EPS growth.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 42,000 shares to 325,000 shares, valued at $19.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 399,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 409,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX).