Loews Trimmed Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position; Iec Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) Shorts Up By 18.22%

Iec Electronics Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) had an increase of 18.22% in short interest. IEC’s SI was 27,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 18.22% from 23,600 shares previously. With 41,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Iec Electronics Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC)’s short sellers to cover IEC’s short positions. The SI to Iec Electronics Corp’s float is 0.31%. The stock increased 3.72% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $7.11. About 99,012 shares traded or 167.04% up from the average. IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) has risen 15.83% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.83% the S&P500. Some Historical IEC News: 30/04/2018 – STMicroelectronics Reveals Free Safety-Design Package for Faster Certification of STM32-based IEC 61508 Safety Critical Applica; 19/04/2018 – QUANTUM & IEC REPORT PROPOSED MERGER; 21/05/2018 – Soccer-Whelan family agrees deal to sell Wigan to Hong Kong’s IEC; 15/05/2018 – NetSpeed Furthers Leadership in Industrial, Factory Automation and Safety-critical Flight Systems with IEC 61508 Certification; 27/03/2018 – Brightstarr and Unily Secure ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification; 30/04/2018 – IEC Will Host Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter Financial Results; 09/05/2018 – IEC Electronics 2Q EPS 15c; 01/05/2018 – IEC, PALESTINAN CO. ACCORD WORTH ESTIMATED ILS2.8B/YEAR; 01/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scott Ayers Attending the UL/AHRI/IEC Working Group Meeting on Flammable Refrigerants; 14/05/2018 – Gridsum Obtained ISO/IEC 27001:2003 Certification

Loews Corp decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 34.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Loews Corp sold 115,000 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Loews Corp holds 220,000 shares with $12.04M value, down from 335,000 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $210.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21 million shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic contract manufacturing services in the United States. The company has market cap of $73.48 million. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of complex products that require a sophisticated level of manufacturing. It has a 6.12 P/E ratio. The firm makes a range of assemblies that are incorporated into various products, such as aerospace and defense systems, medical devices, industrial equipment, and transportation products.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $119,106 activity. On Wednesday, June 5 Butler Keith M bought $50,160 worth of IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) or 8,000 shares. $47,700 worth of IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) shares were bought by Barbato Thomas L. Shares for $13,740 were bought by HADEED CHARLES P on Friday, May 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.22, from 1.78 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 6 investors sold IEC Electronics Corp. shares while 10 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 2.40 million shares or 7.78% less from 2.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Gp holds 0% or 335,325 shares in its portfolio. 6,061 are held by Panagora Asset. Bridgeway Cap Management holds 0% or 45,850 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) for 40,200 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 22,697 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Walthausen And Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 0% stake. Moreover, Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) for 9,807 shares. Blackrock holds 69,658 shares. Geode Mngmt Lc owns 0% invested in IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) for 53,954 shares. Northern Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC). Howe Rusling Inc holds 7,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management has invested 0% in IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC). Cobblestone Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Co New York has invested 0.05% in IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 17,636 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 11.49% above currents $49.6 stock price. Cisco Systems had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Nomura maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. Raymond James maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Outperform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, August 15. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $5000 target. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 16.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $557,404 were bought by BUSH WESLEY G on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 426,789 shares. Palisade Asset Management Llc stated it has 332,251 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Corp owns 35,946 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt, California-based fund reported 44,773 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.22% or 26,513 shares. Moreover, Commerce National Bank & Trust has 1.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.65 million shares. Riverbridge Partners Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 98,148 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 749,169 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. 15,593 were reported by Cutter And Brokerage. St Germain D J Company Inc reported 2.44% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd invested 0.16% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Parametric Port holds 0.72% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 16.00M shares. 15,280 are held by Miles Cap Incorporated. Beaumont Fincl Prtn Ltd Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tower Bridge Advisors owns 94,868 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Loews Corp increased Laureate Education I stake by 24,000 shares to 500,000 valued at $7.86 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Avaya Hldgs Corp stake by 225,000 shares and now owns 625,000 shares. Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) was raised too.