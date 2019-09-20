Loews Trimmed Anthem (ANTM) Position; Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Has 0.95 Sentiment

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.41, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 57 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 60 cut down and sold their stock positions in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 13.76 million shares, down from 15.28 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 38 Increased: 35 New Position: 22.

Loews Corp decreased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 92.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Loews Corp sold 20,373 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Loews Corp holds 1,727 shares with $487,000 value, down from 22,100 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $65.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $253.11. About 396,102 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Anthem, Inc. Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) in Recognition of its Commitment to Building A Healthier, More Sustainable Future – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Anthem, Inc.â€™s Senior Unsecured Notes – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.25B for 13.18 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Loews Corp increased Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 118,000 shares to 443,000 valued at $24.76M in 2019Q2. It also upped Cigna Corp New stake by 86,850 shares and now owns 161,400 shares. Avaya Hldgs Corp was raised too.

Analysts await Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.22 EPS, down 237.50% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.16 per share. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -121.36% negative EPS growth.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining and fast-casual restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $450.75 million. As of September 6, 2017, it operated approximately 550 Red Robin restaurants. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Red Robin’s (RRGB) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Red Robin (RRGB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RRGB, IRBT, PI – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Issues Statement in Response to Vintage Capital – StreetInsider.com” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.33 million activity.

The stock increased 0.84% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $34.76. About 27,141 shares traded. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) has declined 30.19% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical RRGB News: 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.69; 29/05/2018 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews Does the #BurgerMath and the Answer is Teachers Eat Free; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Red Robin; 16/05/2018 – Red Robin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Red Robin 1Q Comparable Restaurant Rev Down 0.9%; 30/04/2018 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is Two Weeks Away from Opening its Newest Restaurant in Missouri; 15/05/2018 – Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Exits Position in Red Robin; 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Red Robin; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Red Robin; 22/05/2018 – Red Robin Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 75c

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. for 583,364 shares. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp owns 200,444 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Elk Creek Partners Llc has 0.38% invested in the company for 165,897 shares. The Minnesota-based Foundry Partners Llc has invested 0.16% in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital, a Missouri-based fund reported 8,000 shares.