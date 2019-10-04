Loews Stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) Decreased as Share Price Rose; As Nexstar Media Group (Call) (NXST) Stock Declined, Shareholder Park West Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake

Loews Corp decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 333,055 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.83 million, down from 353,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.91. About 6.81 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 25/04/2018 – SEOUL-GM PRESIDENT DAN AMMANN SAYS VERY CLOSE TO RESOLUTION ON GM KOREA; 16/05/2018 – JIANGSU HUIFEN-A DEPUTY GM ARRESTED ON ENVIRONMENTAL VIOLATIONS; 23/05/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS PROBE WILL CONSIDER WHETHER DECLINE IN DOMESTIC AUTOS, PARTS PRODUCTION HAS REDUCED INNOVATION AND RESEARCH IN NEW TECHNOLOGIES; 24/04/2018 – GM, S.Korea weigh raising investment plan in unit from $2.8 bln; 26/04/2018 – GM SEES ‘MINIMAL’ IMPACT IF CHINA CUTS IMPORT TARIFFS; 04/04/2018 – GM and Ford Have a Few Lessons for Elon Musk — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – BRAZIL AUTO PRODUCTION POSTS -0.5 PCT GROWTH IN APRIL FROM MARCH – ANFAVEA AUTOMAKERS ASSOCIATION; 26/03/2018 – GM says S.Korean unit will file for bankruptcy if no union concessions by April 20 – union; 25/04/2018 – Darren Dreger: Sources say Buffalo Sabres assistant GM Steve Greeley will be in Carolina tomorrow for a follow up interview for; 01/05/2018 – Inteva Products Named 2017 GM Supplier of the Year

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (Call) (NXST) by 48.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 699,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 741,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.85 million, down from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $98.99. About 249,247 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 4.62 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Loews Corp, which manages about $12.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $13.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 75,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Gardner Denver Hldgs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone accumulated 0% or 1,238 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability owns 630 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields And Limited Company owns 98,250 shares or 1.79% of their US portfolio. Northpointe Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.79% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 64,891 shares. 2.07M were reported by Bank Of Montreal Can. Ledyard Comml Bank owns 11,767 shares. Hsbc Pcl invested in 1.54M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Artemis Inv Management Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 3.70 million shares. Kazazian Asset Management Lc invested 3.19% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). First Dallas holds 0.76% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 22,463 shares. Trustmark Bankshares Tru Department owns 0.02% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 4,036 shares. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 1.98M shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.07% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of owns 637,788 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Stellar Cap Mngmt Ltd Com holds 1.44% or 59,265 shares.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) by 186,615 shares to 971,662 shares, valued at $43.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biolife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 323,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Laureate Education Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold NXST shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% less from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Com Ny holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 14,015 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd holds 261,418 shares. Brant Point Investment Management Limited Liability Com holds 50,570 shares. Nomura invested in 173,485 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Cwm Lc has 60 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 34,332 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 14,235 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 0.04% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). C M Bidwell & Ltd has 645 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa reported 134,848 shares stake. First Mercantile invested in 455 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgeway Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 5,700 shares. Mackay Shields Llc stated it has 0.06% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Alps Inc has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited reported 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 earnings per share, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $69.62 million for 16.39 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.