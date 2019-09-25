Loews Stake in Flex LTD (FLEX) Lowered by $3.02 Million as Market Value Declined; Raytheon (RTN) Holder Lvm Capital Management LTD Lifted Holding

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon (RTN) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd bought 4,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 52,370 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.11 million, up from 48,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $195.64. About 2.08 million shares traded or 14.39% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners; 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Bookings $6.3B; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – CONTRACT INCLUDES OPTIONS WHICH, IF EXERCISED, WOULD BRING CUMULATIVE VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $362.7 MLN; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-LOCKHEED MARTIN EXECUTIVE SAYS GOAL IS TO GET GERMAN TLVS MISSILE DEFENCE PROGRAMME UNDER CONTRACT BY END OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 21/04/2018 – DJ Raytheon Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTN); 18/04/2018 – Raytheon builds small satellites for Department of Homeland Security

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 28.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 336,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The institutional investor held 830,000 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.94 million, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.23. About 3.67 million shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Flex Ltd. (FLEX) and Encourages; 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Nova Measuring Instruments, Flex, Financial Engines, Mitel; 05/04/2018 – Ooyala Simplifies Video Operations With New Ooyala Flex Media Platform; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 16/05/2018 – Flex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Flex-Neck Classic Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter 1 Cuff Infant Coiled, Catalog # CF-4235/B; 26/03/2018 – SUZHOU DONGSHAN PLANS TO BUY PCB ASSETS FROM FLEX; 19/03/2018 – RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 08/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Important Deadline in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Flex Ltd. – FLEX

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New England Private Wealth Advisors Limited Company owns 0.06% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,525 shares. 9,038 are held by Ftb Inc. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.3% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Victory Cap Mgmt holds 30,703 shares. Alpine Mngmt invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). The New York-based Bessemer Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.37% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Martingale Asset Management Lp owns 233,000 shares. Arrow Fincl Corp owns 6,347 shares. Carlson Limited Partnership has invested 0.16% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Inc has invested 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Financial Counselors holds 76,191 shares. Schafer Cullen owns 849,817 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd reported 130 shares. Hm Payson Com reported 40,645 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold FLEX shares while 84 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 465.76 million shares or 1.10% less from 470.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prelude Capital Management Limited Co holds 37,648 shares. Automobile Association owns 2.56 million shares. Logan Mngmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 73,270 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 100,993 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt owns 0.42% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 21.93M shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 1.03 million shares. Petrus Lta holds 0.05% or 31,265 shares. Moreover, Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.3% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Primecap Ca has invested 0.55% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Gsa Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). 1.30 million are owned by Frontier Capital Co Limited Company. Whittier Tru accumulated 472 shares or 0% of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 944,144 shares stake. Huntington Bank owns 1,650 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Analysts await Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.08 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.16 per share. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Flex Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -188.89% negative EPS growth.