Loews Raised Its Position in Bank Amer (BAC) as Market Value Declined; Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Stock Value Rose While Washington Trust Company Raised Holding by $334,428

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 3,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,147 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29 million, up from 63,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $103.13. About 1.50 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 03/05/2018 – Howard Marsh Metropark, Designed by SmithGroupJJR, Opens in Toledo Area; 13/04/2018 – MOVES-Insurance broker Marsh names new CEO for UK, Ireland; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER CEO ANDREW MARSH SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – MARSH’S NEW BLOCKCHAIN NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO GO INTO PRODUCTION LATER IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Mercer: BREAKING: Be the first to see the pressing issues impacting the #FutureofWork in @Mercer’s newly released 2018 Glob…; 07/05/2018 – WisPolitics.com: Dept. of Natural Resources: The ultimate birder adventure – Horicon Marsh 21st Annual Bird Festival will be; 24/04/2018 – EU Survey of Senior Retailers Reveals UK is Less Prepared for GDPR Compliance Than Germany or France – and More Likely to See; 04/04/2018 – INSURANCE FIRM MARSH SERVICES LTD SAYS HAS MEAN GENDER PAY GAP OF 42.5 PCT, MEAN BONUS GAP OF 60.2 PCT; 30/04/2018 – Feinstein Institute hosts Marc Feldmann for Marsh Lecture; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas

Loews Corp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 3790.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 399,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 409,582 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.30M, up from 10,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $30.52. About 35.53 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CFO PAUL DONOFRIO SPEAKS ON CALL WITH REPORTERS; 11/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/03/2018 – Japan regulator warns Deutsche, Bank of America over bond-price fixing; 25/05/2018 – Zscaler Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 20/03/2018 – BOFA SAID TO SEEK SOME MARGIN LOAN SALES AFTER STEINHOFF LOSS; 15/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL LOANS HEAD ALASTAIR BORTHWICK ENDS REMARKS; 16/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 11/05/2018 – Aduro Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE WAS 2.81 PCT IN MARCH VS 2.78 PCT IN FEBRUARY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf Tru holds 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 119,031 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt reported 0.59% stake. Tdam Usa invested in 1.11% or 567,505 shares. Dodge & Cox has 2.6% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Abner Herrman And Brock Llc holds 2.98% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 699,775 shares. Maryland Management holds 396,079 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Skba Capital Mngmt Lc reported 10,530 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Gradient Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.48% or 267,512 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.51% or 1.88M shares in its portfolio. West Virginia-based Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.19% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora reported 94,864 shares stake. Gabalex Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 750,000 shares or 5.98% of the stock. Aspiriant Llc has 36,605 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 144.47M were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase &. Channing Limited Liability Corp holds 0.19% or 149,934 shares in its portfolio.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,000 shares to 120,200 shares, valued at $14.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc De (NYSE:KMI) by 144,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amer Intl Grp (NYSE:AIG) by 13,204 shares to 217,314 shares, valued at $10.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Trust (SPY) by 5,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,964 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $9.10 million activity. On Monday, February 4 the insider McDonald Scott sold $1.02 million.