Loews Position in Western Digital (WDC) Decreased as Market Value Rose; Home Depot Ord (HD) Shareholder Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Increased Position by $15.47 Million as Market Value Rose

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 28.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 173,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 440,000 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.15M, down from 613,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $52.75. About 5.03M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 81,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 226,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45M, up from 145,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $7.24 during the last trading session, reaching $204.91. About 3.76 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 12,326 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.03% or 27,301 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning invested in 53,986 shares. 224,254 were reported by Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 42,171 shares. Moreover, Bankshares Of Mellon Corp has 0.08% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 5.82M shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Llc invested 2.13% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Moreover, Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.07% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 355,239 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Sumitomo Life Insurance Com reported 12,780 shares. The New York-based Euclidean Technologies Ltd Company has invested 1.46% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Ipg Invest Advsr Limited Company accumulated 0.01% or 429,665 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 592,516 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Asset Management invested in 0.19% or 225,515 shares. Franklin Resources Incorporated owns 0.26% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 10.17 million shares.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 26,145 shares to 416,130 shares, valued at $22.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 42,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (NYSE:CMI) by 38,100 shares to 606,400 shares, valued at $95.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.