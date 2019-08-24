Loews Position in Pretium Res (PVG) Has Cut by $2.60 Million as Share Value Rose; Air Lease (AL) Holding Maintained by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in Air Lease Corporation (AL) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 38,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 132,196 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 93,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Air Lease Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 845,892 shares traded or 4.90% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – INCREASED REVOLVING COMMITMENTS TO $4.5 BLN FROM $3.9 BLN; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q EPS $1.00; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Pretium Res Inc (PVG) by 64.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 325,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 47.68% . The institutional investor held 181,271 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 506,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Pretium Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51B market cap company. The stock increased 9.58% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.61. About 3.40M shares traded or 57.70% up from the average. Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) has risen 31.71% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PVG News: 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Rev $89.4M; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES INC – REVENUE FOR QTR WAS $107.1 MLN COMPARED TO NIL IN COMPARABLE PERIOD; 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C, EST. 5.1C; 08/05/2018 – Letko Brosseau & Associates Buys 2.6% of Pretium Re; 08/03/2018 PRETIUM RESOURCES INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.01; 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C; 10/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pretium Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43M and $143.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 100,209 shares to 13,575 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shufro Rose Limited Liability Co reported 0.12% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Provident Inv invested in 910,213 shares or 5.13% of the stock. Hudson Bay LP stated it has 80,784 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated reported 114,505 shares stake. Amalgamated Natl Bank owns 18,869 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 4,147 shares. Skba Cap Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 7,430 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Com reported 121,291 shares. Amp Capital Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Principal Grp reported 8,452 shares stake. Shell Asset reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Regions holds 22,571 shares. Denali Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.42% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 82,000 shares. Alyeska Invest Gru LP invested in 20,194 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold PVG shares while 34 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 87.83 million shares or 8.72% less from 96.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Cumberland Partners owns 45,800 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) for 62,963 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa stated it has 821,400 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 1,776 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Polar Llp invested in 1.90M shares. 302,848 are held by Swiss Commercial Bank. California-based Franklin Resources has invested 0.02% in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0% in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Quebec – Canada-based Fiera has invested 0% in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Loews reported 181,271 shares. Syntal Prtn Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). King Luther Cap Management Corporation accumulated 0% or 35,000 shares.

