Loews Position In Marathon Pete (MPC) Was Has Upped; Berkshire Partners Increases Position in Transdigm Group (TDG)

Loews Corp increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 325,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.45M, up from 283,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.39. About 4.21 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/03/2018 – S. AFRICA SARB MPC MEMBER BRIAN KAHN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 10/04/2018 – BANK OF THAILAND RELEASES MINUTES OF LATEST MPC RATE DECISION; 03/05/2018 – Marathon Reports Oil Leak at Galveston Bay Refinery; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor Combination to Create Leading U.S. Refining, Marketing, and Midstream Company; 22/03/2018 – BANCO DE MOCAMBIQUE COMMENTS ON MPC DATE ON WEBSITE; 22/03/2018 – Nigerian senate clears way for central bank’s MPC to meet; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES EXITED MPC, LOW, GOOGL, MDT, ANDV IN; 18/04/2018 – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI SAYS WOULD CONSIDER RATE CUT IF NEEDED, BUT NOT THIS YEAR; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q CAPEX $748M; 22/03/2018 – Nigeria’s Senate Approves MPC Members to Resume Policy Setting

Berkshire Partners Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Partners Llc bought 229,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $926.52 million, up from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $544.73. About 263,276 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 30/05/2018 – TransDigm to Host Analyst Day in New York City; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $525 MLN; 24/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM COMPLETES PURCHASE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE; 17/03/2018 – M2 EquityBites: TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill Aerospace Elastomers Business from Esterline Technologies; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Completed Acquisition of Kirkhill Elastomers From Esterline for $50 M in Cash; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein As President And CEO And W. Nicholas Howley As Executive Chairman, Appointment Of New Board Members; 02/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP PRICES OFFERING OF $500M OF SR SUB NOTES; 19/03/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS REPORTS SALE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE TO TRANSDIGM; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Sales $3.74B-$3.82B; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Appoints Mr. Stein and Michele Santana to Its Bd of Directors

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssr Mng Inc by 150,288 shares to 160,259 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 560,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Corp invested 0.05% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Field And Main National Bank & Trust holds 5,790 shares. Sta Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 5,166 shares. Kepos Capital LP holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 33,929 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 100,329 shares. Hl Fincl Serv Limited Liability Company reported 37,834 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 1,000 were reported by Arcadia Mgmt Corp Mi. Baystate Wealth Management invested in 0.01% or 777 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability accumulated 3.39M shares. Jabodon Pt has 20,776 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Peoples Fincl Service Corp holds 0.08% or 2,768 shares. Colony Group Inc has 14,626 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Aviance Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.24% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora accumulated 1,934 shares. Security Natl has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

