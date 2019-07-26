Loews Position in Hca Healthcare (HCA) Has Lowered by $1.69 Million; Arrow Financial Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Lifted by $492,900

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 27.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,555 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 33,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $56.42. About 5.73 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78M, down from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $144.51. About 819,821 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $431.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hunt Jb Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 4,000 shares to 125 shares, valued at $13,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,894 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 65,000 shares to 170,193 shares, valued at $17.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 42,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

