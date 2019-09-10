Loews Position in Hca Healthcare (HCA) Decreased as Stock Price Rose; Hg Vora Capital Management Stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Decreased by $12.50 Million as Valuation Declined

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 7.75M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93M, down from 9.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.07. About 564,705 shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78M, down from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $129.15. About 368,962 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. DRH’s profit will be $50.35M for 9.68 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 750,000 shares to 2.60M shares, valued at $19.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 399,054 shares to 409,582 shares, valued at $11.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.