Loews Position in Anthem (ANTM) Boosted as Share Price Declined; Assetmark Holding In Hyatt Hotels Com Cl A (H) Was Has Raised

Loews Corp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 952.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34M, up from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.08B market cap company. The stock increased 4.06% or $11.68 during the last trading session, reaching $299.6. About 869,273 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp Com Cl A (H) by 101.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 19,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,698 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 19,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $76.17. About 133,052 shares traded. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has declined 4.58% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.01% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 05/03/2018 – Hyatt Announces the Global Winner of The Good Taste Series Annual Culinary Challenge; 03/04/2018 – Lariat Partners Announces Sale of Subsea Global Solutions; 16/04/2018 – After extensive renovations, Grand Hyatt Seoul unveils newly renovated guestrooms and suites designed to maximize the panoramic city vistas; 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels Had Seen 2018 Net $176 Million to $215 Million; 08/05/2018 – Andrew D. Wingate and Lucinda Falk, as Co-Trustees of Trusts, Hold 7.2% Stake in Hyatt Hotels; 09/05/2018 – Hyatt Centric San Isidro Lima and Hyatt Centric Las Condes Santiago Open in Peru and Chile; 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event; 19/03/2018 – BLUE COAST HOTELS LTD BCHO.NS SAYS CO BEEN DIRECTED TO HAND OVER POSSESSION OF PARK HYATT GOA WITHIN 6 MONTHS; 20/04/2018 – Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Brands Reveal Findings from Business Traveler Survey; 08/03/2018 – VR Studio Radical Galaxy Partners with Apollo, Eastdil Alum to Scale Business and Open NYC Office

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB) by 7,000 shares to 144,400 shares, valued at $12.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (Put) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc De (NYSE:KMI).

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Second Quarter Results on July 24, 2019 – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “White House kills drug rebate proposal, healthcare stocks rally premarket – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference – Business Wire” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is VMware, Inc. (VMW) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $11.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust S&P Telecom by 8,435 shares to 4,379 shares, valued at $310,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Ibonds Dec2021 by 191,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,149 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P500 Etf (IVV).