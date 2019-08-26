Loews Maintains Holding in Anthem (ANTM); Target (TGT) Shareholder Kemnay Advisory Services Decreased Holding

Loews Corp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 952.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 22,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34M, up from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $261.47. About 104,284 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 22.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 3,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 13,648 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 17,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $105.49. About 1.21M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 16/04/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER SHIP TO HOME SERVICE FROM STORES IN 5 CITIES; 05/04/2018 – Target settles claims it screened blacks, Hispanics out of jobs; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN D.C. & BALTIMORE; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CFO SMITH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $16,781 MLN; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – RAISING STARTING WAGE TO $12 AN HOUR THIS SPRING – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Same-Store Sales Surpass Expectations; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: FREE TWO-DAY SHIPPING IS NOW AVAILABLE ON TARGET.COM; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 225 shares to 1,034 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 18,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG) by 325,388 shares to 181,271 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353,055 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).