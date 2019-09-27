Loews Lowered Its Western Digital (WDC) Position; Trb Advisors LP Trimmed Apple (AAPL) Position By $45.72 Billion

Trb Advisors Lp decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 75.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Trb Advisors Lp sold 231,000 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Trb Advisors Lp holds 75,000 shares with $14.84B value, down from 306,000 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $988.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 13.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple might give Siri a total makeover; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple can save $40 to $50 per computer if it uses its own chips; 19/03/2018 – Apple: Are People Sick of Expensive Phones? — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Rumors endorse noise-canceling and waterproofing in new Apple Airpods 2; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q iPad Rev $4.11B; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 26/04/2018 – Pete Najarian: From the desk of @HalftimeReport $AAPL Wearables has not only become its fastest-growing revenue source behind; 23/04/2018 – EU: Data Access Would Allow Apple to Directly Target Competitors’ Customers; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS AFFECTED MACBOOK PRO (NON TOUCH BAR) UNITS WERE MANUFACTURED BETWEEN OCTOBER 2016 AND OCTOBER 2017 – APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Japan Rev $5.47B

Loews Corp decreased Western Digital Corp (WDC) stake by 2.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Loews Corp sold 12,000 shares as Western Digital Corp (WDC)’s stock rose 6.08%. The Loews Corp holds 428,000 shares with $20.35 million value, down from 440,000 last quarter. Western Digital Corp now has $18.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $61.22. About 3.07 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 102.52% or $2.85 from last year’s $2.78 per share.

Loews Corp increased Avaya Hldgs Corp stake by 225,000 shares to 625,000 valued at $7.44 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 2,300 shares and now owns 6,184 shares. Adient Plc was raised too.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Activity In Western Digital – Benzinga” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WDC +2% on storage systems exit – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Comparing Revenue and Key Metrics For The Two Portable Memory Heavyweights, Seagate And Western Digital – Forbes” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WDC, MU gain on positive pricing note – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Among 12 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 7 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Western Digital has $7600 highest and $32.5000 lowest target. $55.21’s average target is -9.82% below currents $61.22 stock price. Western Digital had 24 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, April 26. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) earned “Sell” rating by Benchmark on Tuesday, July 2. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 30. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6400 target in Wednesday, September 4 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, April 30. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. Longbow maintained the shares of WDC in report on Wednesday, September 11 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Benchmark on Friday, September 6 with “Sell”.

Among 20 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Apple has $27000 highest and $16500 lowest target. $227.25’s average target is 3.85% above currents $218.82 stock price. Apple had 43 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cascend on Friday, September 20. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, May 23. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 31. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Wednesday, July 31. UBS maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Cowen & Co. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Friday, July 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Bank of America. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, May 1.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.