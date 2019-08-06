Loews Lowered Its Stake in Hca Healthcare (HCA) by $1.69 Million; Green Square Capital Upped Position in Kronos Worldwide Com (KRO) as Stock Price Rose

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide Inc Com (KRO) by 188.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 58,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.23% . The hedge fund held 90,246 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, up from 31,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Kronos Worldwide Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.98. About 339,026 shares traded or 39.74% up from the average. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) has declined 40.03% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.03% the S&P500. Some Historical KRO News: 08/03/2018 – Kronos Again Named a Best Workplace for Women; Kronite Susan Rossnick Receives Inaugural Great Place to Work Leadership Award; 12/03/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 4Q Net $47.4M; 23/05/2018 – KRONOS BIO NAMES DR. NORBERT BISCHOFBERGER PRESIDENT & CEO; 16/05/2018 – REG-KRONOS WORLDWIDE, INC. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND RESULTS OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDER MEETING; 14/05/2018 – University of Colorado Boulder’s Housing & Dining Services Goes Live with Workforce Dimensions from Kronos; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kronos Acquisition’s B3 Cfr; Outlook Now Negative; 24/04/2018 – Mission Health Engages Employees and Expects Millions of Dollars in Savings with Kronos; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KRONOS ACQUISITION’S B3 CFR; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 02/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kronos Worldwide, Inc.’s and Kronos International, Inc.’s IDRs at ‘B+’; 08/05/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 1Q EPS 61c

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78 million, down from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $124.33. About 1.42M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold KRO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 23.24 million shares or 0.95% less from 23.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs invested 0% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Manufacturers Life Company The invested in 10,774 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Llc accumulated 14,134 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) for 283 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 1.68 million shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). 6,069 are owned by Sei Invs Comm. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 42,000 shares stake. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) for 1,785 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 46,269 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 8,756 shares. Quantitative Inv Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) for 11,900 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity owns 52,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 271,865 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Gp Ltd holds 88,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $154.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 23,287 shares to 3,742 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 44,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,969 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc Com (NYSE:CMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Grp holds 0.11% or 99,387 shares in its portfolio. Ballentine Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,597 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Advsr has 0.34% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 65,004 shares. Loomis Sayles Communications Lp accumulated 0% or 124 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.11% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 67,946 shares. Chieftain Mngmt Incorporated has invested 12.93% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Conning Inc invested 0.02% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Brandywine Global Invest Lc reported 0.28% stake. Hussman Strategic Advisors invested 0.34% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Peak Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.28% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 24,600 are owned by Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Company. Tci Wealth accumulated 78 shares. One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% or 1,094 shares in its portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory LP invested in 0% or 69 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.11% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 92,634 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $15.75 million activity. Torres Kathryn A. sold 8,368 shares worth $1.17M. The insider STEELE JOHN M sold 33,670 shares worth $4.72 million. The insider RUTHERFORD BILL B sold 37,500 shares worth $5.24M. Morrow J William had sold 263 shares worth $36,979. 32,944 shares valued at $4.63M were sold by Foster Jon M on Monday, February 11.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laureate Education I by 35,000 shares to 476,000 shares, valued at $7.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).