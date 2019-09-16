Loews Lifted Jacobs Engr Group In (JEC) Position; Dana (DAN) Holder Moon Capital Management LP Has Raised Stake by $723,007 as Shares Declined

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 17.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 38,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The hedge fund held 250,235 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.99M, up from 212,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.32. About 930,450 shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 23/05/2018 – Dana Inaugurates Facility in Yancheng, China, to Support Auto Makers With Thermal-Management and New-Energy Solutions; 29/03/2018 – Dana ‘Acknowledges the Decision by a Majority of the Hldrs of GKN Plc to Accept the Proposal by Melrose Industries Plc to Acquire GKN’; 26/03/2018 – DANA RAISES CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY $140M; 29/03/2018 – DANA COMMENTS ON DECISION BY GKN HOLDERS; 09/03/2018 – GKN PLC GKN.L – CONSIDERATION IS COMPOSED OF $1.6 BLN IN CASH PROCEEDS TO GKN PLC; 08/05/2018 – Dana Product Concepts for Jeep® Wrangler Put to Test in Utah Desert; 30/04/2018 – Dana 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 26/03/2018 – DANA SAYS WILL DOUBLE SIZE OF SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $200M; 10/04/2018 – Dana’s SPL® Lite Series Driveshafts Named Top 20 Product for 2018 by Heavy Duty Trucking; 09/03/2018 – Dana: Combined Company’s Board Will Include 2 Representatives to Be Designated by GKN

Loews Corp increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group In (JEC) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.66 million, up from 130,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $92.18. About 646,015 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Chairman Jacobs with Independent Director — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm ousts Jacobs as director over buyout plan; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS GETS GLOBAL IT ENTERPRISE OPS & MAINTENANCE CONTRACT FOR; 20/03/2018 – Metrolinx, Jacobs Team Release Feasibility Study on Hydrogen-Powered Train Technology; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to board; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs to Continue to Serve on Board; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: No Assurance That Jacobs Can or Will Make a Proposal; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs sent written communication to Qualcomm’s board that he wants to take the company private, sources told CNBC; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS GETS CONTRACT EXTENSION AT NASA JOHNSON SPACE CENTER; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private

Loews Corp, which manages about $12.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 72,000 shares to 388,000 shares, valued at $13.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR).

