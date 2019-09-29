Loews Lifted Its Position in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $10.74 Million as Share Price Rose; Ar Asset Management Has Decreased Nike Cl B (NKE) Holding by $415,000 as Share Value Rose

Ar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl B (NKE) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 77,850 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.54M, down from 82,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $92.31. About 6.23M shares traded or 2.53% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 11/05/2018 – TIMELINE-Nike’s high-profile executive departures amid probe; 14/05/2018 – 7203.JP, NKE: Eli Manning fraud suit has settled per source. – ! $JP $NKE; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Impact of Tax Act Resulted in One-Time Provisional Charges That Cut EPS by $1.25; 04/04/2018 – Nike “has failed to gain traction” in hiring and promoting more women and minorities, according to a memo Nike’s HR Chief sent to employees on Wednesday; 22/03/2018 – Nike Has ‘Deep Leadership Bench,’ CEO Says After Shakeup; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Songs For Screens: Nike Stars Foreign Air Premiere `Chakra Daemon’ Music Video; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomed Tiger Woods back to the Masters with an ad showing his career highlights; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q TAX RATE TO BE 10-12%; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Inventories Were $5.4 Billion at Feb. 28

Loews Corp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 1310.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 157,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 170,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.64M, up from 12,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About 962,757 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 23/03/2018 – Natural Gas Deliveries to U.S. LNG Export Terminals (Table); 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Rev $2.24B; 02/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 2 (Table); 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Is Said to Seek $6.4 Billion in Debt for Next LNG Wave; 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table); 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE’S THIRD LARGEST LNG CONSUMER IS NOW CHINA; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Offer to Acquire Outstanding Shrs of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC

Loews Corp, which manages about $12.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 115,000 shares to 220,000 shares, valued at $12.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alamos Gold Inc New by 62,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cheniere Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Reconfirms Full Year 2019 Guidance – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Houston LNG CEO nearly doubles compensation in 2018 – Houston Business Journal” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Houston LNG exporter to seek $1.5B in debt funding – Houston Business Journal” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “5 things to know in Texas energy this week – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company holds 214,942 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 427,285 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Services Communication Ma reported 1.33 million shares. Cornerstone Advisors invested in 0% or 448 shares. Fred Alger Inc reported 213 shares. Andra Ap invested in 0.1% or 49,500 shares. Kempen Capital Nv has 0.03% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 4,330 shares. Comerica Comml Bank holds 0.01% or 10,958 shares in its portfolio. Fairview Capital Investment Mgmt Limited Company owns 2.40 million shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 2,700 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Lc invested in 3,817 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bluestein R H & owns 1.25% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 342,236 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 125,419 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 65 shares. Beck Capital Management Lc holds 2.19% or 60,762 shares in its portfolio.