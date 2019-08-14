Loews Lifted By $10.77 Million Its Bank Amer (BAC) Holding; 2 Analysts Bullish Johnson Matthey Plc (LON:JMAT)

Among 2 analysts covering Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Johnson Matthey PLC had 21 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC maintained Johnson Matthey Plc (LON:JMAT) rating on Wednesday, June 5. HSBC has “Buy” rating and GBX 3750 target. HSBC maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 22 report. Berenberg maintained Johnson Matthey Plc (LON:JMAT) rating on Monday, June 3. Berenberg has “Buy” rating and GBX 3750 target. See Johnson Matthey Plc (LON:JMAT) latest ratings:

Loews Corp increased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 3790.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loews Corp acquired 399,054 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Loews Corp holds 409,582 shares with $11.30M value, up from 10,528 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $245.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.94% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $26.35. About 68.92 million shares traded or 40.10% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 06/03/2018 – BI UK: Bank of America has named a new head of prime brokerage sales in the Americas; 23/03/2018 – Markets not panicking yet over trade war threat – BAML; 25/04/2018 – Bank of America Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/03/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Falls 40% This Year, BofA Leads; 05/04/2018 – BOFA FINANCE PRICES OFFERING OF $250M NOTES DUE MAY 2023; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-MOVES-Merrill Lynch hires former FINRA top cop Susan Axelrod; 07/03/2018 – Bank of America’s two charts that show the bond bloodbath is coming to an end; 21/03/2018 – The Paypers: Bank of America expands mobile wallet options; 16/04/2018 – BAC 1Q EQUITIES TRADING REV. EX-DVA $1.52B, EST. $1.18B; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA QTRLY NONINTEREST EXPENSE DECLINED $196 MILLION, OR 1%, TO $13.9 BILLION

Loews Corp decreased Alamos Gold Inc New stake by 83,688 shares to 1.20 million valued at $6.09M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) stake by 173,000 shares and now owns 440,000 shares. Kinder Morgan Inc De (NYSE:KMI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management Limited reported 1.24 million shares. Lathrop Invest reported 0.2% stake. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 1.33 million shares. Pure Inc holds 11,870 shares. Gabalex Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 5.98% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Blume Capital Management invested in 0.05% or 3,686 shares. Sirios Cap Management Lp invested 2.13% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Strategic Wealth Gru Ltd Liability Co has 0.3% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 126,745 shares. Dorsey Whitney Lc invested in 0.3% or 68,586 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust has 1.01% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.85% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Country Trust Savings Bank holds 328 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Llc holds 12,452 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 520,136 shares. Cohen & Steers holds 0.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 229,645 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Wood. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of BAC in report on Tuesday, June 18 to “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Jefferies.

Johnson Matthey Plc operates as a specialty chemicals firm in North America, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of 5.42 billion GBP. It operates in five divisions: Emission Control Technologies, Process Technologies, Precious Metal Products, Fine Chemicals, and New Businesses. It has a 13.06 P/E ratio. The Emission Control Technologies division makes catalysts, which control harmful emissions from cars and other light duty vehicles powered by various types of fuel, as well as from diesel powered trucks, buses, and non-road machinery.

The stock decreased 3.38% or GBX 98 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2802. About 520,026 shares traded. Johnson Matthey Plc (LON:JMAT) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.