Loews Lifted Bank Amer (BAC) Stake by $10.77 Million as Shares Declined; Noble Energy (NBL) Stake Upped by Rnc Capital Management Llc

Loews Corp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 3790.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 399,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 409,582 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.30M, up from 10,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 23.14M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Bank of America Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 23/03/2018 – Bank of America to Pay $42 Million to Settle New York AG Probe in Electronic Trading; 16/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – COVESTRO BOOKS ARE COVERED AT €75.50 LEVEL: BOFA; 23/03/2018 – Twenty-First Century Fox replaces BoA in Sky lending syndicate; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, JMP SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 27/04/2018 – The claim is separate from a discrimination claim that Omeed Malik, 38, plans to file against Bank of America in New York State court, according to a lawyer representing him; 15/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 73.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 75,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 179,898 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, up from 103,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.64B market cap company. The stock increased 6.64% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $22.25. About 3.13 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 31.44% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS BOOST TO QTRLY DIV; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 12/04/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of U.S. Gulf of Mexico Business; 23/04/2018 – Noble Energy Raises Dividend to 11c; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC NGL PIPELINE; 21/03/2018 – Whiting Petroleum Redtail asset dataroom opens this week; RBC advising – CEO; 21/05/2018 – Rachel Clingman Joins Noble Energy Senior Leadership Team as General Counsel; 30/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – WITH ADDITION OF DUGANIER, NOBLE ENERGY’S BOARD NOW TOTALS 10 MEMBERS; 15/05/2018 – APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – FINALIZED AGREEMENT WITH EPIC PIPELINE LP TO TRANSPORT CRUDE OIL FROM CO’S DELAWARE BASIN ACREAGE POSITION TO CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 173,000 shares to 440,000 shares, valued at $21.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Value Etf (EFV) by 7,100 shares to 12,200 shares, valued at $596,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.