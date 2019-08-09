Loews (L) Valuation Rose While Levin Capital Strategies LP Boosted Its Holding; Texas Instrs (TXN) Holder Cadence Capital Management Lowered Its Position

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 18,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The hedge fund held 232,901 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.16M, up from 214,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $51.66. About 1.09M shares traded or 2.15% up from the average. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 19/03/2018 – Boardwalk Does Not Expect FERC’s Proposed Policy Revisions To Have A Material Impact On Revenues; 30/04/2018 – Loews Corporation Reports Net Income Of $293 Million For The First Quarter Of 2018; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Un; 09/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY SAYS HAS ACQUIRED ASSETS OF POLYCYCLE SOLUTIONS FROM DS SERVICES; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q EPS 89c; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Net $293M; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Loews’ IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Negative; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Universal Aventura Orlando; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 4,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 59,862 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35 million, down from 64,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $124.31. About 4.98M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $2.88 million activity. TISCH JONATHAN M also sold $479,463 worth of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) shares. TISCH ANDREW H also sold $479,495 worth of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) on Monday, February 11.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.36B for 22.04 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $922,762 activity.