Loews (L) to pay $0.06 on Sep 10, 2019; Soros Fund Management Lowered By $2.65 Million Its Bunge Limited (BG) Holding

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased Bunge Limited (BG) stake by 16.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as Bunge Limited (BG)’s stock rose 12.02%. The Soros Fund Management Llc holds 250,000 shares with $13.27M value, down from 300,000 last quarter. Bunge Limited now has $8.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 826,163 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 30/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 30; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE: FARMER SELLING PACE IN BRAZIL IS 10% AHEAD OF LAST YEAR; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific workers strike, putting industries in disarray; 02/05/2018 – Bunge: Expect Significant Growth in Earnings, Returns in 2018; 09/03/2018 – Potential Deal Derailed Amid Concern Over Antitrust Pushback; 23/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 23; 30/05/2018 – Bunge at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – SIZE OF CONTINENTAL GRAIN POSITION IN BUNGE NOT YET DISCLOSED; 20/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 20; 16/05/2018 – Bunge cuts biodiesel output in German refinery

Loews Corp (NYSE:L) is expected to pay $0.06 on Sep 10, 2019. (NYSE:L) shareholders before Aug 27, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Loews Corp’s current price of $50.60 translates into 0.12% yield. Loews Corp’s dividend has Aug 28, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $50.6. About 1.16 million shares traded or 7.86% up from the average. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Net $293M; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Un; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Loews’ IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Negative; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority; 10/05/2018 – Loews Calls Fund Comments `Unfair,’ No Decision on Boardwalk Yet; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM AGAIN CALLS FOR LOEWS COMMITMENT; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Universal Aventura Orlando; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS 1Q REV. $3.58B; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 13/03/2018 – JAMES S. TISCH REPORTS 5.1 PCT STAKE IN LOEWS CORP AS OF MARCH 8, 2018 – SEC FILING

Among 3 analysts covering Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Bunge Limited had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) rating on Friday, February 22. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $68 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $65 target in Monday, February 25 report.

Soros Fund Management Llc increased Tesla Inc (Prn) stake by 17.50 million shares to 37.50M valued at $38.60 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) stake by 375,000 shares and now owns 700,000 shares. Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) was raised too.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. Shares for $512,777 were bought by Zachman Brian. $8.16M worth of stock was bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $2.00M were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A. 4,000 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $205,600 were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV. Another trade for 19,750 shares valued at $1.01M was made by FRIBOURG PAUL J on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Networks Lc has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Moreover, Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited has 0.02% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Ellington Gru holds 0.06% or 6,100 shares. 309 are owned by Brandywine Management Ltd Llc. Moors Cabot holds 0.16% or 45,924 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 290,363 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated accumulated 0% or 724,949 shares. Levin Strategies LP invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 846,366 shares. Asset One Limited reported 71,631 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md has 0.1% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Gabelli & Advisers owns 4,900 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cohen And Steers holds 71,586 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parkside National Bank & Trust & Trust owns 103 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 41,915 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $2.88 million activity. Another trade for 10,528 shares valued at $479,614 was made by TISCH JAMES S on Monday, February 11. TISCH JONATHAN M also sold $479,463 worth of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) shares. $479,495 worth of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) was sold by TISCH ANDREW H.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold Loews Corporation shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Merian Investors (Uk) Ltd owns 10 shares. California-based First Republic Management has invested 0.01% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Automobile Association has 137,242 shares. Bridgeway Capital Inc reported 805,290 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Citigroup stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Greenwood Gearhart has invested 2.67% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has 36,979 shares. Ameriprise Fincl, Minnesota-based fund reported 815,010 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Brookstone Cap invested in 0.03% or 9,009 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru reported 1.05M shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 462,193 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Qs Lc stated it has 34,496 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 17,344 shares.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company has market cap of $15.95 billion. The firm offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones. It has a 20.81 P/E ratio. The Company’s commercial property insurance products include standard and excess property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers' compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages.