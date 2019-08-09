Loews (L) Stock Rose While Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Raised Stake; Taurus Asset Management Upped Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $588,189; Valuation Rose

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 18,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The hedge fund held 232,901 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.16M, up from 214,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $51.66. About 1.09 million shares traded or 2.15% up from the average. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 19/03/2018 – Boardwalk Does Not Expect FERC’s Proposed Policy Revisions To Have A Material Impact On Revenues; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Universal Aventura Orlando; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q EPS 89c; 21/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR BANDERA AGREES WITH TAM ABOUT LOEWS; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 5,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 316,795 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.17 million, up from 311,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $137.89. About 14.02 million shares traded or 53.76% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/05/2018 – FUNTASTIC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH THINKWAY TOYS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TOYS AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS RELATING TO DISNEY AND PIXAR TOY STORY LICENSE; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold L shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $2.88 million activity. $479,463 worth of stock was sold by TISCH JONATHAN M on Monday, February 11. TISCH ANDREW H sold 10,528 shares worth $479,495.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $891.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 1.89 million shares to 187,044 shares, valued at $8.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fluidigm Corp Del (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 9.39 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,856 shares, and cut its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $715.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 9,479 shares to 21,487 shares, valued at $6.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,950 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

