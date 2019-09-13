Loews (L) Shareholder Yakira Capital Management Lowered Position as Market Value Rose; As Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose, Fort Point Capital Partners Has Cut Its Holding

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 28.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The hedge fund held 38,398 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10 million, down from 53,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $50.91. About 308,261 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 30/04/2018 – LOEWS 1Q REV. $3.58B; 06/03/2018 Loews Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 09/04/2018 – Loews Corp.’s Consolidated Container to Acquire PolyCycle Solutions Assets From DS Services; 08/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Sends Open Letter To the Boards of Directors of Loews Corporation and Boardwalk Partners LP; 13/03/2018 – JAMES S. TISCH REPORTS 5.1 PCT STAKE IN LOEWS CORP AS OF MARCH 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Bd of Loews Corp Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 19/03/2018 – Boardwalk Does Not Expect FERC’s Proposed Policy Revisions To Have A Material Impact On Revenues; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 15/03/2018 – James S. Tisch Reports 5.1% Stake In Loews

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 1,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 29,493 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69M, down from 31,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $535.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $187.73. About 5.79 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – Facebook is launching a dating feature, Match sinks on the news; 09/04/2018 – Ahead of Mark Zuckerberg Testimony, Facebook Already Has Made Changes; 19/04/2018 – CMO Today: 21st Century Fox Rejected Comcast Bid; Client Wins Lift Publicis; Users Question Facebook Advertiser; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Sandberg warns of more Facebook privacy scandals; 18/04/2018 – Facebook returns to facial recognition in Europe despite qualms; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Prepared to Battle Antitrust Concerns (Audio); 19/04/2018 – BLUMENTHAL SENDS LETTER TO FTC ABOUT FACEBOOK; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE BOOSTED TXN, GRUB, FB, MON, MU IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK ‘MADE MISTAKES’ ON CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SITUATION; 19/03/2018 – Facebook losses drag Wall St into the red

Analysts await Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 30.68% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.88 per share. L’s profit will be $184.45 million for 20.86 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Loews Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “L Brands: Run For The Hills – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Loop Capital sees L Brands decline extending – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “L Brands Still Can’t Fix Its Biggest Problems – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “L Brands to provide strategy update tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “L Brands Needs Major Shakeup – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.19 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.