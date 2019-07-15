Loews (L) Shareholder Corda Investment Management Has Boosted Holding by $803,324 as Stock Price Rose; Trimas (TRS) Holder Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Raised Its Holding by $6.30 Million as Share Price Declined

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 17,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 345,865 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.58M, up from 328,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $55.23. About 254,007 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has declined 0.08% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.51% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM AGAIN CALLS FOR LOEWS COMMITMENT; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Loews Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Un; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loews Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (L); 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Rev $3.58B; 10/05/2018 – Loews Says It Was Required to Discuss Chance of a Boardwalk Deal; 14/05/2018 – Loews Quadrupled Barrick Gold Stake Ahead of Earnings Beat; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority Unitholders

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Trimas Corp (TRS) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 209,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.52% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 804,441 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.32 million, up from 594,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Trimas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 36,700 shares traded. TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) has risen 9.93% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TRS News: 26/04/2018 – TriMas Sees 2018 EPS $1.60-EPS $1.75; 26/04/2018 – TriMas 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – TriMas at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 TriMas Aerospace Receives Supplier Award From Airbus; 12/04/2018 – TriMas Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises TriMas Corp. Rating To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – TriMas 1Q Net $24.3M; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR OUTLOOK PROVIDED IN FEBRUARY; 11/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRIMAS CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $2.88 million activity. 10,528 shares valued at $479,495 were sold by TISCH ANDREW H on Monday, February 11. The insider TISCH JAMES S sold $479,614.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold L shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,555 were reported by Park Avenue Lc. Gamco Et Al invested in 4,400 shares. Barry Inv Limited Liability Corporation reported 10,563 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn holds 862 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ssi Invest reported 16,540 shares stake. Nelson Roberts Investment Llc, a California-based fund reported 17 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 18,950 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.08% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). 6,277 were accumulated by Massmutual Fsb Adv. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 1.92 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Riverhead Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.23% or 117,739 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc reported 24,093 shares. 335,532 were accumulated by Mraz Amerine And Assocs. Royal London Asset Mngmt accumulated 118,574 shares.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $864.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc. Com (NYSE:MRK) by 5,103 shares to 282,095 shares, valued at $23.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 6,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 384,626 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:CME).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold TRS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 44.11 million shares or 0.77% less from 44.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilen Invest Management Corporation owns 14,249 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 6,736 shares. Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability reported 0.18% in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). Whittier Tru Company holds 0% or 1,300 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Corporation, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 40,600 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). Sterling Management Lc accumulated 34,562 shares. James, Ohio-based fund reported 25,540 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). 185 are owned by Moody Comml Bank Division. Loomis Sayles And LP stated it has 598 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 195,503 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bancshares holds 0% of its portfolio in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) for 4,900 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De holds 65,004 shares.