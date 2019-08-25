Loews (L) Shareholder Alliancebernstein LP Trimmed Its Holding by $379,948; Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Market Value Rose While Boston Partners Has Decreased Holding

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 8,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The hedge fund held 470,859 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.57M, down from 478,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $47.24. About 1.43 million shares traded or 36.90% up from the average. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 30/04/2018 – LOEWS 1Q REV. $3.58B; 06/03/2018 Loews Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 09/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY SAYS HAS ACQUIRED ASSETS OF POLYCYCLE SOLUTIONS FROM DS SERVICES; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Boardwalk Does Not Expect FERC’s Proposed Policy Revisions To Have A Material Impact On Revenues; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Universal Aventura Orlando; 14/05/2018 – Loews Quadrupled Barrick Gold Stake Ahead of Earnings Beat; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Net $293M; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 21.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 2,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 10,014 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 12,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $7.48 during the last trading session, reaching $292.97. About 840,575 shares traded or 35.76% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Net $705M-Net $735M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q REV. $585.5M, EST. $599.5M; 09/04/2018 – FleetCor Boosts CEO Clarke’s Pay 79% to $52.6 Million for 2017; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO DID NOT SEE EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO PROPRIETARY AND THIRD-PARTY PAYMENT NETWORKS USED TO DELIVER CO’S PAYMENT SOLUTIONS; 27/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS CEO RONALD F. CLARKE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN — SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO THROUGH COUNSEL PROMPTLY ENGAGED EXTERNAL EXPERTS IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY FORENSICS TO ASSIST IN INVESTIGATION; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.50; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Net $174.9M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold L shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The reported 21,629 shares. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Ltd Liability has invested 0.3% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Manchester Mngmt Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 1,031 shares. 121,666 were accumulated by Amer Group Incorporated. Advisory Services Limited Liability reported 476 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc owns 154,000 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Company holds 100 shares. 126,061 are held by Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Macquarie Group Inc, Australia-based fund reported 11,022 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 0.02% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). 20,450 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Asset Sa. Brave Asset Mgmt has 4,950 shares. Prospector Ptnrs Llc owns 14,250 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Ar Asset stated it has 1.4% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Yakira Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.73% or 53,398 shares.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 2.50M shares to 2.95 million shares, valued at $52.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 455,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 503,171 shares, and has risen its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI).

More notable recent Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Loews Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Loews Corporation’s (NYSE:L)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “L Brands Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:LB – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT) by 406,037 shares to 2.94M shares, valued at $36.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abm Inds Inc (NYSE:ABM) by 43,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Fleetcor Sees Many Opportunities For Growth – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Comdata Launches National Tire Discount Program – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FLEETCOR Announces Appointment of Veteran Leader to Group Operating Role – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd has 973 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Brown Limited Liability Com holds 5,624 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 16,703 shares. Oakworth Cap reported 21 shares stake. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc has 4,433 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 3,910 shares. Rampart Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 2,227 shares. Regions Fincl holds 6,507 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lpl Ltd holds 2,716 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Communication Ltd invested 0.03% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Albion Fincl Grp Inc Ut invested in 0.06% or 1,831 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The stated it has 16,296 shares. Waddell And Reed accumulated 290,596 shares. 276 were reported by Bessemer Group Inc Inc. Atria Investments Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 2,756 shares.