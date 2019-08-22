Loews (L) Position Has Increased by Levin Capital Strategies Lp; Boston Partners Cut Its Holding in Wesco Intl (WCC) by $14.71 Million

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 7.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 277,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The institutional investor held 3.60M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $190.79M, down from 3.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $43.64. About 59,298 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 18,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The hedge fund held 232,901 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.16M, up from 214,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $48.74. About 61,648 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 30/05/2018 – Avis Extends Partnership With Universal Parks & Resorts to Include Onsite Presence at Loews Hotels; 08/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Sends Open Letter To the Boards of Directors of Loews Corporation and Boardwalk Partners LP; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q EPS 89c; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Net $293M; 30/04/2018 – Loews Corporation Reports Net Income Of $293 Million For The First Quarter Of 2018; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Un; 10/05/2018 – Loews Calls Fund Comments `Unfair,’ No Decision on Boardwalk Yet; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Bd of Loews Corp Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,987 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 21 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested 0.05% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Prudential Financial has 0.15% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). The New York-based Cipher Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Fort Washington Investment Advisors Incorporated Oh reported 279,826 shares stake. Tudor Et Al holds 0.04% or 17,883 shares. Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 237,910 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 65,646 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Tru holds 0% or 332,200 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Co owns 6,590 shares. Ajo Lp has invested 0.21% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Glenmede Tru Company Na holds 22,477 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 76,352 shares.

More notable recent WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How Amazon Could Cost This Industry $20 Billion – The Motley Fool” on April 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “WESCO International Earnings: Behind the Headline Numbers – The Motley Fool” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) CEO John Engel on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “WESCO International Becomes the Latest Industrial Company to Disappoint Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) And Wondering If The 41% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 166,907 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $9.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 5,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,703 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold L shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 0.01% or 19,349 shares. Jane Street Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8,136 shares. Cambridge Investment owns 0% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 4,671 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al reported 29,528 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 4,950 were accumulated by Brave Asset Management. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) or 589,663 shares. New York-based Amalgamated Natl Bank has invested 0.04% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Daiwa Securities Gp reported 0% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Weiss Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.02% or 4,226 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corporation owns 20,700 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 11,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 567,023 are owned by Private Management. United Capital Advisers Ltd Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 220,274 shares. Bankshares Of Hawaii owns 0.03% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 9,343 shares. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.15 million shares.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $891.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 8,305 shares to 381,058 shares, valued at $22.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp Del (NYSE:OXY) by 3.16 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,298 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).