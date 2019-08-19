Loews (L) Holding Has Lifted by Levin Capital Strategies Lp; Markel (MKL) Shareholder Avenir Increased Its Position by $876,480 as Share Price Rose

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 880 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 68,473 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.22M, up from 67,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $22.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1152.02. About 33,738 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 18,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The hedge fund held 232,901 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.16M, up from 214,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.85. About 1.18M shares traded or 13.80% up from the average. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority Unitholders; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Bd of Loews Corp Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS SAYS BOARDWALK MLP REVIEW SPARKED BY FERC POLICY CHANGES; 30/04/2018 – Loews Corporation Reports Net Income Of $293 Million For The First Quarter Of 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loews Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (L); 21/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR BANDERA AGREES WITH TAM ABOUT LOEWS; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Loews’ IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Negative; 30/05/2018 – Avis Extends Partnership With Universal Parks & Resorts to Include Onsite Presence at Loews Hotels; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Universal Aventura Orlando; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS 1Q REV. $3.58B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $891.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 4.91M shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $38.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 8,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 381,058 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Corp.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38B and $942.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 52,879 shares to 470,129 shares, valued at $49.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 34,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 779,761 shares, and cut its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $398,556 activity. Connell K Bruce bought $193,756 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) on Thursday, March 7.