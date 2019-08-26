Loews (L) Holding Has Boosted by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc; Faro Technologies (FARO) Holder Tikvah Management Increased Position by $2.84 Million

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 8,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 335,532 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.08M, up from 326,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $47.24. About 1.43M shares traded or 36.90% up from the average. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 13/03/2018 – JAMES S. TISCH REPORTS 5.1 PCT STAKE IN LOEWS CORP AS OF MARCH 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Sends Open Letter To the Boards of Directors of Loews Corporation and Boardwalk Partners LP; 14/05/2018 – Loews Quadrupled Barrick Gold Stake Ahead of Earnings Beat; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Net $293M; 15/03/2018 – James S. Tisch Reports 5.1% Stake In Loews; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Loews Corporation Reports Net Income Of $293 Million For The First Quarter Of 2018; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Board of Loews Corporation Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loews Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (L); 30/04/2018 – LOEWS SAYS BOARDWALK MLP REVIEW SPARKED BY FERC POLICY CHANGES

Tikvah Management Llc increased its stake in Faro Technologies Inc (FARO) by 14.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tikvah Management Llc bought 66,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 514,326 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.58M, up from 448,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tikvah Management Llc who had been investing in Faro Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $846.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 96,245 shares traded. FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) has declined 20.79% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FARO News: 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aerojet Rocketdyne, Summit Hotel Properties, Apollo Endosurgery, The KEYW Holding, FARO; 16/05/2018 – JetPay CEO Diane (Vogt) Faro Receives Women in Payments® Distinguished Professional Award; 15/05/2018 – FARO Technologies, Inc.: Marvin R. Sambur, Ph.D. Retired From Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – FARO – FURTHER DETAILS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 25/04/2018 – FARO TECH 1Q REV. $92.8M, EST. $92.9M; 05/03/2018 FARO Technologies: Joseph Arezone to Reduce Duties Citing Desire to Relocate Closer to Family; 03/05/2018 – FARO Makes Strategic Minority Investment in Virtual Reality Presentation Company present4D; 13/03/2018 – FARO® Introduces BuildlT Construction Software Platform for AEC Professionals; 20/04/2018 – DJ FARO Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARO); 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall

More notable recent Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “L Brands: Run For The Hills – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “L Brands Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:LB – GlobeNewswire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Tesla, Dickâ€™s, Nordstrom Rise Premarket; L Brands Falls – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold L shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Management Inc holds 3.61% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 255,273 shares. Nwq Inv Comm Ltd invested in 654,535 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Suntrust Banks invested in 0.01% or 30,557 shares. The California-based Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Balyasny Asset Llc stated it has 11,098 shares. Bancshares Of America De owns 901,690 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 240,275 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Colony Group Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 7,889 shares. Sei Invs invested in 147,556 shares. Yakira Cap holds 0.73% or 53,398 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc accumulated 0.01% or 4,407 shares. Sun Life Inc reported 0% stake. Mufg Americas has 0% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 1,149 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold FARO shares while 33 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 16.46 million shares or 0.35% less from 16.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs holds 0% in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) or 1,341 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 26,375 shares or 0% of the stock. Tci Wealth, a Arizona-based fund reported 23 shares. 1.09 million are held by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability Co. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 6,774 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Rech Inc accumulated 17,485 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Management has invested 0% in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Fmr Ltd Llc invested in 27 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 48,302 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 8,587 shares. 99,629 are held by Charles Schwab Inv. Moreover, Interest Inc has 0% invested in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) for 12,938 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd accumulated 355,014 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO).

Tikvah Management Llc, which manages about $301.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 69,070 shares to 104,047 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Faro Technologies (FARO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Hawaiian Holdings, Cerner, and Faro Technologies Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on April 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “FARO® Introduces CAM2 2019 Metrology Software – PRNewswire” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FARO Technologies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About FARO Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:FARO) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 27, 2019.