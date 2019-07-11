Loews (L) Holder Wallace Capital Management Upped Stake; As Mvc Capital (MVC) Share Value Declined, Wynnefield Capital Has Lowered Its Holding

Wallace Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc bought 19,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 425,555 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.40 million, up from 406,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $55.06. About 219,075 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has declined 0.08% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.51% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q EPS 89c; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SENDS OPEN LETTER TO LOEWS, BOARDWALK PARTNERS LP; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority; 09/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY SAYS HAS ACQUIRED ASSETS OF POLYCYCLE SOLUTIONS FROM DS SERVICES; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS SAYS BOARDWALK MLP REVIEW SPARKED BY FERC POLICY CHANGES; 15/03/2018 – James S. Tisch Reports 5.1% Stake In Loews; 21/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR BANDERA AGREES WITH TAM ABOUT LOEWS; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority Unitholders; 30/05/2018 – Avis Extends Partnership With Universal Parks & Resorts to Include Onsite Presence at Loews Hotels; 09/04/2018 – Loews Corp.’s Consolidated Container to Acquire PolyCycle Solutions Assets From DS Services

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Mvc Capital Inc (MVC) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 72,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.74 million, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Mvc Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.62M market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.48. About 2,273 shares traded. MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) has declined 11.12% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MVC News: 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT OF MVC CAPITAL TO ADDRESS USE OF AVAILABLE CASH; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS CONSIDERING AND EVALUATING STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES DESIGNED TO LEAD TO “MAXIMIZATION OF SHAREHOLDER VALUE” IN MVC CAPITAL; 13/04/2018 – MVC Capital Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS, INC. REPORTS 6.4 PCT STAKE IN MVC CAPITAL INC AS OF APRIL 18 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MVC CAPITAL BOARD TO ADDRESS VIEWS ON LIMITING FUTURE INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES OF MVC CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – NJ Assembly Dems: Monday – Assembly Budget Committee to Consider Transportation, NJ Transit & MVC Spending; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MVC CAPITAL BOARD TO ADDRESS VIEWS ON DISPOSITION OF CERTAIN ASSETS OF MVC CAPITAL; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MVC CAPITAL BOARD TO ADDRESS VIEWS ON CHANGES TO COMPOSITION OF MANAGEMENT TEAM OF MVC CAPITAL; 27/04/2018 – West Family Investments, Inc., Affiliates Report Stake In MVC Capital; 15/05/2018 – WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL REDUCED DLHC, CLAR, BIOS, MVC, NEPT IN 1Q

Since March 26, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $127,718 activity. The insider GOLDSTEIN PHILLIP bought $4,705.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 2 investors sold MVC shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 7.36 million shares or 22.76% more from 6.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Ridge Inv Mngmt has 0.08% invested in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) for 59,670 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 0% or 35,564 shares. Cooperman Leon G reported 1.66M shares. Barclays Public Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC). Us Bancshares De holds 0% of its portfolio in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) for 264 shares. West Family has invested 2.77% in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC). Hodges Capital Inc holds 0.01% in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) or 10,000 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al has 54,000 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) for 1,964 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 30,000 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC). Punch & Associates Invest Mngmt Incorporated, a Minnesota-based fund reported 793,405 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC). Moreover, Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) for 178 shares. Spears Abacus stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC).

Wynnefield Capital Inc, which manages about $319.90M and $210.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 52,900 shares to 2.74 million shares, valued at $33.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold L shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prtn Lc has invested 0.04% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Com stated it has 21,308 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset As reported 29,795 shares. Lpl Fin stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Northern Tru Corp has invested 0.04% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 480 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 528,994 shares. Putnam Invs Llc has 58,218 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Schroder Inv Mngmt Gp has 24,003 shares for 0% of their portfolio. North Star Mngmt owns 450 shares. Rampart Inv Management Com Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,504 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Huntington National Bank has invested 0% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Stifel accumulated 52,282 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 367,187 shares.