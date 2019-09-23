Loews (L) Holder Mraz Amerine & Associates Cut Stake by $367,470; Impala Asset Management Has Lowered Its Caterpillar Del (CAT) Holding by $47.16 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc sold 6,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 328,727 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.97 million, down from 335,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $51.02. About 91,148 shares traded. Lcws Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Board of Loews Corporation Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loews Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (L); 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority Unitholders; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Universal Aventura Orlando; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Bd of Loews Corp Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS SAYS BOARDWALK MLP REVIEW SPARKED BY FERC POLICY CHANGES; 09/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY SAYS HAS ACQUIRED ASSETS OF POLYCYCLE SOLUTIONS FROM DS SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – Avis Extends Partnership With Universal Parks & Resorts to Include Onsite Presence at Loews Hotels; 10/05/2018 – Loews Calls Fund Comments `Unfair,’ No Decision on Boardwalk Yet

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 30.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 346,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 800,009 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $109.03 million, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $127.17. About 982,297 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS BELIEVES GLOBAL ECONOMIC CONDITIONS AND FAVORABLE COMMODITY PRICE LEVELS WILL DRIVE MINERS TO INCREASE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES 1Q AS `HIGH WATER MARK’ FOR THE YEAR; 06/03/2018 – TARIFFS `PUT SOME MORE PRESSURE ON MATERIAL COSTS’: CATERPILLAR; 02/05/2018 – Caterpillar Helps Customers Build a Better World; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRY MARGINS TO NARROW; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Net $1.67B; 07/03/2018 – U.S. manufacturers touted by Trump count the costs of his tariffs; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar bulldozes past estimates, lifts outlook; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAMIN YOUNESSI APPOINTED GROUP PRESIDENT OF ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar: Finance Services Division Vice Pres Joe Creed Named Interim CFO

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc, which manages about $353.64M and $336.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fairfax Finl Hldgs Ltd Sub Vtg (FRFHF) by 1,159 shares to 28,305 shares, valued at $13.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Lcws Corporation (NYSE:L) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 30.68% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.88 per share. L’s profit will be $184.45 million for 20.91 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Lcws Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold L shares while 158 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 184.07 million shares or 1.54% less from 186.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.03% in Lcws Corporation (NYSE:L) or 64,185 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lcws Corporation (NYSE:L). 29,000 are held by Bp Public Ltd Co. Barry Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.2% or 10,452 shares. Us Bancorporation De reported 0% in Lcws Corporation (NYSE:L). Piedmont Investment Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 3,977 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 440,781 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 300 shares. Daiwa Securities Group owns 10,973 shares. 28,100 were reported by Old Point Tru Fincl Svcs N A. Moreover, St James Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4.97% invested in Lcws Corporation (NYSE:L) for 945,391 shares. Cambridge Invest Advisors reported 4,228 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs has 0.01% invested in Lcws Corporation (NYSE:L). Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% in Lcws Corporation (NYSE:L). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.05% in Lcws Corporation (NYSE:L) or 348,455 shares.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 22,460 shares to 2.86M shares, valued at $178.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 636,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 638,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 11.00 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.