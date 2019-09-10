Loews (L) Holder Mraz Amerine & Associates Lifted Position; Franco Nevada (FNV) Share Value Rose While Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Cut Stake

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14M, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $94.03. About 552,160 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 8,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 335,532 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.08M, up from 326,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $49.81. About 536,900 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 10/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Loews’ IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Negative; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SAYS LOEWS SHOULD COMMIT TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Universal Aventura Orlando; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS 1Q REV. $3.58B; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 08/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Sends Open Letter To the Boards of Directors of Loews Corporation and Boardwalk Partners LP; 14/05/2018 – Loews Quadrupled Barrick Gold Stake Ahead of Earnings Beat; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Rev $3.58B; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Net $293M; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Board of Loews Corporation Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold L shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,450 are owned by Pillar Pacific Ltd Liability. Swiss Bankshares invested in 0.05% or 891,419 shares. America First Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 278,771 shares for 4.1% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability owns 998 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tortoise Invest Ltd Company owns 0.03% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 2,012 shares. Qs Lc invested in 34,496 shares. 277,096 were accumulated by Korea Invest. Moreover, Brandywine Global Inv Ltd Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Hillsdale Invest Mngmt accumulated 0% or 60 shares. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada holds 0% or 270 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Blackrock invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Franklin Resources invested in 11,273 shares or 0% of the stock. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Limited Co holds 6,549 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 48,756 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 51.72% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $83.56M for 53.43 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.