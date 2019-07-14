Loews (L) EPS Estimated At $0.77; Epoch Investment Partners Trimmed By $3.71 Million Its Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Position

Analysts expect Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) to report $0.77 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.32% from last quarter’s $0.76 EPS. L’s profit would be $234.48M giving it 17.98 P/E if the $0.77 EPS is correct. After having $1.27 EPS previously, Loews Corporation’s analysts see -39.37% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $55.38. About 910,680 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has declined 0.08% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.51% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $57.48; 19/03/2018 – Boardwalk Does Not Expect FERC’s Proposed Policy Revisions To Have A Material Impact On Revenues; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS SAYS BOARDWALK MLP REVIEW SPARKED BY FERC POLICY CHANGES; 10/05/2018 – Loews Says It Was Required to Discuss Chance of a Boardwalk Deal; 09/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY SAYS HAS ACQUIRED ASSETS OF POLYCYCLE SOLUTIONS FROM DS SERVICES; 06/03/2018 Loews Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority Unitholders; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Universal Aventura Orlando; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loews Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (L); 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) stake by 14.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 47,504 shares as Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA)’s stock declined 2.57%. The Epoch Investment Partners Inc holds 287,968 shares with $22.47 million value, down from 335,472 last quarter. Grace W R & Co Del New now has $5.19B valuation. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.52. About 408,267 shares traded or 6.87% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has risen 1.48% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In WR Grace; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q Net $43.4M; 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.85 TO $3.95, EST. $3.75; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.85 – $3.95; 26/04/2018 – Grace Appoints Jeremy Rohen Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES GCP’S NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND NOTES; EXISTING RATINGS UNCHANGED; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle Completes $416M Sale of Portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W.R. Grace; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q Adj EPS 82c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 6.21 million shares. Bokf Na owns 0.02% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 11,098 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 3,400 shares. Cap Fund Sa reported 7,280 shares stake. Nomura Holdings owns 2,625 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Wealthtrust Axiom Lc reported 0.13% stake. Diamond Hill Management Inc reported 102,063 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc owns 4,572 shares. Tiaa Cref has invested 0.09% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Sir Cap Management LP reported 80,861 shares stake. First Republic Invest invested in 49,943 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 560,347 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 274,651 shares in its portfolio. Art Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.23% or 48,834 shares.

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.07 per share. GRA’s profit will be $76.28 million for 17.00 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.58% EPS growth.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) stake by 230,105 shares to 574,706 valued at $83.48M in 2019Q1. It also upped Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) stake by 243,048 shares and now owns 2.64 million shares. Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN) was raised too.

More notable recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance" on July 04, 2019

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $2.88 million activity. TISCH JONATHAN M had sold 10,528 shares worth $479,463. Shares for $479,495 were sold by TISCH ANDREW H. The insider TISCH JAMES S sold $479,614.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company has market cap of $16.86 billion. The firm offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and portable electronic communication devices. It has a 23.66 P/E ratio. The Company’s commercial property insurance products include standard and excess property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workersÂ’ compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages.