Loews (L) Analysts See $0.77 EPS; Last Week RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. RenaissanceRe Holdings had 10 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 1, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Neutral” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, July 11 report. The stock of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, May 16. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital. See RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) latest ratings:

16/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

11/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $155.0000 New Target: $175.0000 Maintain

01/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: $145.0000 New Target: $165.0000 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: $167.0000 New Target: $180.0000 Maintain

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $144 New Target: $153 Maintain

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $125 New Target: $130 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold Loews Corporation shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neville Rodie And Shaw Incorporated holds 0.03% or 5,670 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 11,000 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al invested in 0% or 4,400 shares. Ameritas Investment holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 7,617 shares. Moors Cabot invested in 0.03% or 9,204 shares. Private Grp invested in 1.35% or 567,023 shares. Wetherby Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 161,308 shares. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Lc holds 0.04% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) or 15,600 shares. Boston Partners reported 4.83M shares stake. Moreover, St James Invest Limited Liability Com has 4.47% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 454,061 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 58,218 shares. Enterprise Fin Ser owns 0.08% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 7,763 shares.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company has market cap of $16.69 billion. The firm offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and portable electronic communication devices. It has a 23.41 P/E ratio. The Company’s commercial property insurance products include standard and excess property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workersÂ’ compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $2.88 million activity. TISCH JONATHAN M sold $479,463 worth of stock. 10,528 Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) shares with value of $479,614 were sold by TISCH JAMES S. $479,495 worth of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) shares were sold by TISCH ANDREW H.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages and related services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.19 billion. The firm operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty divisions. It has a 18.27 P/E ratio. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance contracts to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. shares while 82 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 40.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 41.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Philadelphia Mngmt Of San Francisco Limited Liability Corporation has 1.66% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 2,343 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Com accumulated 76 shares. 4.44 million were reported by Vanguard Group Inc Inc. 212,241 are owned by Arga Inv Ltd Partnership. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 9,302 shares stake. Zeke Capital Limited Com holds 5,606 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Andra Ap stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). First Wilshire Management reported 22,562 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 4,450 shares. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Ltd Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 115,621 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Cooke & Bieler Lp holds 1.12% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 435,310 shares. Shine Inv Advisory has invested 0.01% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.19% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

