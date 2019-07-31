Loews (L) Analysts See $0.75 EPS; Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CUF.UN) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Cominar Real Estate (TSE:CUF.UN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cominar Real Estate had 3 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Scotia Capital on Monday, March 11. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was upgraded by IBC. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. See Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CUF.UN) latest ratings:

11/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $12.25 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $13.5 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Buy New Target: $14 Upgrade

Analysts expect Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) to report $0.75 EPS on August, 5 before the open.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.32% from last quarter’s $0.76 EPS. L’s profit would be $228.38M giving it 17.89 P/E if the $0.75 EPS is correct. After having $1.27 EPS previously, Loews Corporation’s analysts see -40.94% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $53.67. About 993,984 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has declined 0.08% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.51% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Bd of Loews Corp Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority; 30/05/2018 – Avis Extends Partnership With Universal Parks & Resorts to Include Onsite Presence at Loews Hotels; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Rev $3.58B; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 08/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Sends Open Letter To the Boards of Directors of Loews Corporation and Boardwalk Partners LP; 06/03/2018 – Loews Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SENDS OPEN LETTER TO LOEWS, BOARDWALK PARTNERS LP; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Net $293M; 09/04/2018 – Loews Corp.’s Consolidated Container to Acquire PolyCycle Solutions Assets From DS Services

More notable recent Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Receives Continued Listing Standards Notice From NYSE – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) and Encourages L Brands Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “L Brands (LB) Confirms it Will Review Epstein’s Role at Company, Hired Outside Counsel to Conduct Review – Bloomberg, Citing Email – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company has market cap of $16.34 billion. The firm offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and portable electronic communication devices. It has a 22.93 P/E ratio. The Company’s commercial property insurance products include standard and excess property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workersÂ’ compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $2.88 million activity. Shares for $479,463 were sold by TISCH JONATHAN M. The insider TISCH JAMES S sold 10,528 shares worth $479,614. 10,528 shares were sold by TISCH ANDREW H, worth $479,495 on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold Loews Corporation shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny, New York-based fund reported 21,674 shares. Lee Danner & Bass owns 1.7% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 321,405 shares. 13,189 were reported by Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc. Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc has invested 0.01% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Shell Asset Management Company holds 0.02% or 15,565 shares. 2,207 were reported by Cap Advisors Limited Company. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 246,355 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Andra Ap holds 120,600 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 191,430 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Lc invested in 187,456 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.05% or 23,045 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). 1,200 were accumulated by Smithfield Tru. Bluemountain Management Limited Liability Co reported 167 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Jump Trading Ltd has invested 0.26% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L).

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and management of commercial real estate properties in the province of Quebec. The company has market cap of $2.29 billion. As of May 18, 2006, its portfolio comprised 129 properties in the Greater Montreal and Quebec City areas, consisting of 14 office, 28 retail, and 87 industrial and mixed-use buildings representing approximately 9.7 million square feet of leasable area in the Montreal and Quebec City regions. It currently has negative earnings.