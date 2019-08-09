Loews Increases Holding in Bank Amer (BAC); American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (Put) (AXL) Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Boosted Its Stake by $9.10 Million as Share Value Declined

Loews Corp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 3790.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 399,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 409,582 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.30M, up from 10,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $267.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.27. About 30.56M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – NuVasive Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Bank Of America N.A. Srvcr Rnkngs, Outlooks Stable; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Eight in 10 Atlanta Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2014; 26/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch B.V. Files Annual Financial Report; 11/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA FINANCIALS CO-HEAD IS SAID TO EXIT; 03/04/2018 – BofA removes Facebook from its US1 top ideas list; 27/03/2018 – GM at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS “CAREFULLY MANAGED CREDIT COSTS”; 14/05/2018 – Amicus Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (Put) (AXL) by 185.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 650,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.31 million, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $820.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $7.73. About 1.45M shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 21/05/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $16; 16/05/2018 – ANCHOR BOLT CAPITAL, LP REPORTS 6.90 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Axle’s Proposed Notes ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 04/05/2018 – American Axle to Redeem $100M of Its Outstanding 6.625% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2022; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Axle & Manufacturing Holdi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXL); 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Net $89.4M; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.’s Sr Notes ‘B’; 20/04/2018 – AAM to Webcast and Teleconference First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 4; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – LIUZHOU AAM WILL PRODUCE DRIVELINE TECHNOLOGY FOR SAIC-GM-WULING’S SUV AND MPV MODELS

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bank Of America Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Is BAC Stock Ready to Go to $40 or $20? – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “What To Expect From Bank of America’s Q2 2019 Results – Forbes” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Trading, Tough Backdrop to Hurt BofA’s (BAC) Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfmg Ltd Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.33% or 1.78M shares. Synovus Finance holds 682,635 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Artemis Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.97 million shares. Moreover, Twin Capital Mngmt Inc has 1.45% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.07 million shares. Regal Invest Advsrs Lc has 44,590 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp reported 1.60M shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.27% stake. Howe And Rusling reported 314,745 shares. Lvw Advisors stated it has 0.07% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Azimuth Management Ltd Llc reported 301,047 shares. M&T Bancorp accumulated 0.18% or 1.24M shares. Capwealth Advsrs Llc reported 1.20 million shares. 1.16 million were reported by Gendell Jeffrey L. Brandywine Trust owns 13,326 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 173,000 shares to 440,000 shares, valued at $21.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arris International Plc by 105,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $4.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 116,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,500 shares, and cut its stake in Evolent Health Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold AXL shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 81,842 shares. The Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Vanguard Grp has 0.01% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Boston Advsrs holds 0.05% or 71,905 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Advsr has 42,500 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0.01% or 1.19M shares. Brave Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 10,500 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Commonwealth Bank Of Australia has 23,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 73,058 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.01% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Scopus Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.28% or 670,000 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Company holds 0.16% or 6.14M shares in its portfolio. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 191,681 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 184,443 shares.

More notable recent American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Axle Working Through Operational Challenges And A Pessimistic Street – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Axle & Manufacturing Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “60 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tariff pain again for auto suppliers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Rough Q3 Results Send American Axle Shares Spiraling 26% Lower Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 02, 2018.