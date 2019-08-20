Loews Increased Marathon Pete (MPC) Holding; Inca Investments Has Lifted Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Stake

Loews Corp increased Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) stake by 14.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loews Corp acquired 42,000 shares as Marathon Pete Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The Loews Corp holds 325,000 shares with $19.45 million value, up from 283,000 last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp now has $30.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $46.74. About 2.20 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 22/03/2018 – At its meeting ending on 21 March 2018, the MPC voted by a majority of 7-2 to maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 16/03/2018 – KROPIWNICKI SAYS MPC NEEDS TO REACT TO `REALITY,’ NOT FORECASTS; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC STILL ASSESSES MONETARY POLICY STANCE AS ACCOMMODATIVE; 18/04/2018 – POLISH MPC PLANS TO TALK ABOUT POTENTIAL FUTURE UNCONVENTIONAL TOOLS AIMED AT SUPPORTING ECONOMY – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM EXPECTED TO RESTART GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT CLOSER TO END OF MONTH AFTER REPAIRS; 22/03/2018 – BOE: All MPC Members Agree Any Rate Future Increases Likely Of Gradual Pace, Limited Extent; 06/03/2018 MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY PLANS TO RESTART REFORMER BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 08/05/2018 – Marathon Texas City, Texas refineries restoring production; 25/03/2018 – ORR: RBNZ AND ADVISORY PANEL AGAINST TREASURY OFFICIAL ON MPC

Inca Investments Llc increased Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) stake by 22.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Inca Investments Llc acquired 1.00 million shares as Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO)’s stock rose 16.06%. The Inca Investments Llc holds 5.42 million shares with $38.86M value, up from 4.42 million last quarter. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc now has $1.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.07. About 103,888 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 27/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Investor Day Rescheduled for April 12, 2018 in New York, NY; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 25/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at HSBC GEMs Conference Jun 4; 16/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS TO OPEN BETWEEN 65 AND 70 NEW RESTAURANTS; 29/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – EXCLUDING VENEZUELA, QTRLY SYSTEMWIDE COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 9.8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, COMPANY NOW EXPECTS TO OPEN AT LEAST 200 NEW RESTAURANTS; 22/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program Of Up To US$60 Million; 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting

Among 2 analysts covering Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Arcos Dorados Holdings has $1100 highest and $8.5000 lowest target. $9.75’s average target is 37.91% above currents $7.07 stock price. Arcos Dorados Holdings had 4 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Bradesco Corretora given on Friday, July 26.

Among 6 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Marathon Petroleum has $90 highest and $6500 lowest target. $75.83’s average target is 62.24% above currents $46.74 stock price. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $72 target in Friday, June 21 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Friday, August 2 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, May 10 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, April 10. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, May 9. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity. The insider ROHR JAMES E bought $601,750.