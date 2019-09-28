Loews Increased Its Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $319,700; American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Holder Pennsylvania Trust Co Cut Position

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 98.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 223,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 3,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $338,000, down from 226,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.99. About 201,259 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500.

Loews Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 59.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 6,184 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $864,000, up from 3,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres; 26/04/2018 – Drone racing-Allianz extends sponsorship of Drone Racing League; 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 170,834 shares in its portfolio. 20,280 are owned by Metropolitan Life Ins New York. Hengehold Ltd Liability Company invested 0.14% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Legal And General Grp Inc Inc Public Ltd Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 328,846 shares. Vanguard Grp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7.12 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 33,185 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has 0.02% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Prudential Public Ltd Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 189,511 shares. Stevens Mgmt LP stated it has 0.16% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 51,424 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 73,083 are owned by Gateway Inv Advisers Lc. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.04% or 102,206 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.03% or 61,340 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt holds 0.01% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) or 4,855 shares.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.39M for 13.72 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual EPS reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 231,560 shares to 244,737 shares, valued at $26.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 12,783 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,958 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Loews Corp, which manages about $12.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 336,000 shares to 830,000 shares, valued at $7.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 333,055 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crawford Inv Counsel has invested 1.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Citizens Natl Bank And, a North Carolina-based fund reported 13,318 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Horan Management stated it has 4,734 shares. Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 320 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0.49% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability owns 964 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Md Sass Svcs invested in 14,800 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 14,935 shares. Trust Com Of Vermont invested in 1.73% or 149,235 shares. Oakwood Capital Mngmt Limited Com Ca has invested 3.36% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tru Comm Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 1.78% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Field Main Bank & Trust holds 2.17% or 16,946 shares. Lakeview Prns Ltd Liability Company has 0.53% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,571 shares. Hs Mngmt Prtnrs Lc, a New York-based fund reported 1.72 million shares.