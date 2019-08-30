Loews Increased Its Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) by $10.77 Million as Share Value Rose; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Personal Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position

Loews Corp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 3790.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 399,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 409,582 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.30M, up from 10,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 3.27 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CO’S EXISTING LOAN AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 17/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: BofA C$200m 4NC3 FRN, C$500m 6NC5 Fxd-to-Float; 30/05/2018 – Summer Infant Executes Commitments for New Financing to Fuel Growth Initiatives; 09/05/2018 – BofA faces class-action lawsuit over appraisals; 15/05/2018 – Arch Coal Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 23/05/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO NAME REPLACEMENTS AFTER MURPHY DEPARTURE; 12/04/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO HIRE CREDIT SUISSE’S APAC EQUITY SYNDICATE HEAD; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH FX STRATEGIST KAMAL SHARMA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 27/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Bank of America Unveils AIDriven Virtual Financial Assistant

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 98.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 120,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 1,685 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324,000, down from 122,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $205.16. About 115,033 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 03/05/2018 – EX-GOLDMAN SACHS PROGRAMMER’S CONVICTION UPHELD BY N.Y. COURT; 02/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ COO reportedly used his side gig as an EDM DJ to help win Spotify’s business; 05/04/2018 – CONSOL HOLDING – BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, RAND MERCHANT, AND STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA HAVE BEEN APPOINTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Reaps the Benefits of Diversification; 10/05/2018 – Apple & Goldman Sachs are planning a new joint credit card that would be Apple Pay-branded and could launch early next year – Dow Jones; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Director Kullman Says Women Still Face 1980s Work Issues; 18/05/2018 – Goldman C.E.O. Blankfein Is Likely to Step Down in December; 11/04/2018 – Proposal Would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Other ‘GSIBs’; 06/03/2018 – MS, GS/@ForexLive: US said to be mulling further curbs on Chinese imports; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Operating Expenses $6.62 Billion

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsec Fincl Mngmt reported 1,421 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 3.10 million shares or 0.24% of the stock. Autus Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 4,612 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.21% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Tradition Ltd Liability Co owns 13,805 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% or 8,220 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Company holds 984,703 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Company owns 5,248 shares. Moreover, At Commercial Bank has 0.23% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 10,041 shares. 600 were accumulated by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Horizon Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,363 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 3,698 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 4,141 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Corp owns 5,554 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $8.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northwest Nat Hldg Co by 7,584 shares to 77,535 shares, valued at $5.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Actively Managd Etf by 1.08M shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.45M shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.26 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cumberland Prtnrs accumulated 1.41% or 507,938 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 260,440 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability Com has 16,679 shares. Legacy Partners Incorporated holds 1.17% or 90,799 shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Inc Llp stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Everett Harris & Ca holds 1.92% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 2.68 million shares. Lansdowne (Uk) Llp stated it has 5.95% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lafayette Investments stated it has 66,651 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership accumulated 1.6% or 2.86M shares. Retirement Planning Grp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Putnam Fl Invest Management holds 0.8% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 345,547 shares. Nwq Commerce Limited Liability Company reported 1.56 million shares. Cahill Fincl Advsrs Inc owns 9,396 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Blue Edge Llc reported 36,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Avenir Corporation owns 1.31 million shares or 3.84% of their US portfolio.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mag Silver Corp (NYSEMKT:MVG) by 85,645 shares to 136,717 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 560,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ssr Mng Inc.