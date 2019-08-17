Loews Holds Position in Marathon Pete (MPC); Mckesson (MCK) Holder River Road Asset Management Upped Position

Loews Corp increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 325,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.45M, up from 283,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 5.03 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI SEES PROSPECT FOR CUTTING RATES AS NEXT MPC MOVE; 10/04/2018 – South Africa MPC Member Says Prefers Single-Point CPI Target; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Polish MPC to discuss future potential unconventional tools to support economy – rate-setter; 25/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N SETS DIVIDEND OF $0.46/SHR; 22/03/2018 – S. AFRICA SARB MPC MEMBER BRIAN KAHN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay refinery hydrocracker retarts; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 5th Update; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S VLIEGHE SAYS l DON’T THINK l HAVE A BIG DIFFERENCE WITH THE CENTRAL VIEW OF THE MPC; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE OVERALL, GROWTH SIGNALS ARE STRONG

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corporation (MCK) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 15,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 175,319 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.52M, up from 159,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.87B market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $145.29. About 1.14 million shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 29/05/2018 – MCKESSON’S BIOLOGICS INC. IN DISTRIBUTION NETWORK FOR TAVALISSE; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Qui Tam Complaint Filed Against Company, Units in April; 25/04/2018 – MCK: SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGES AFTER-TAX GAAP $150M TO $210M; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON LAUNCHES MULTI-YEAR STRATEGIC GROWTH INITIATIVE; REAFF; 15/05/2018 – McKesson Directors Must Face Investor Suit Over Opioid Shipments; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Cuts McKesson; 05/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health Partners with CoverMyMeds to Deliver Keynote Address at eyeforpharma Philadelphia 2018; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Comprehensive Review of Operations

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 8.86M shares. Jacobs Company Ca owns 5,065 shares. Icon Advisers owns 1.7% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 283,058 shares. Tcw Group reported 1.09 million shares. Davenport & Communications Ltd holds 2.02 million shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. The Colorado-based Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Main Street Ltd Liability Corporation owns 9,873 shares. Westfield Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.35% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Artisan Ptnrs Partnership stated it has 670,874 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Reliance Tru Of Delaware invested 0.06% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Victory Cap Mngmt holds 179,909 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tiemann Advsr Limited has 4,205 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Company, Illinois-based fund reported 45,000 shares. Cipher Limited Partnership holds 76,787 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Fmr holds 0.04% or 5.82 million shares in its portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 185,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $11.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adient Plc by 474,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 258,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc De (NYSE:KMI).

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 18,032 shares to 497,563 shares, valued at $61.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) by 243,407 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,985 shares, and cut its stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 6,880 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Van Eck Assoc holds 0.32% or 550,094 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate Financial Bank holds 1.3% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 49,883 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc, a California-based fund reported 76,722 shares. South Dakota Council holds 0.04% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 15,500 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Com holds 0.06% or 3,874 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited has invested 0.08% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Prudential Fin stated it has 307,279 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 8,911 are held by Beacon. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.07% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 17,441 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As, Norway-based fund reported 22,176 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 1.90M are held by Kiltearn Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership. Trustmark Bank Tru Department reported 0.02% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). First National Bank And Tru Company Of Newtown reported 0.09% stake.

