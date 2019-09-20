Loews Holding in Marathon Pete (MPC) Boosted by $6.49 Million; Adams Asset Advisors Decreased Position in Jm Smucker Co (SJM) as Market Valuation Declined

Loews Corp increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 36.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 118,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 443,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.76 million, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $54.76. About 1.17M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON APRIL RATES MEETING; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 07/05/2018 – PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER LON ON INTEREST RATE OUTLOOK; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Marathon Petroleum ‘BBB’ Rating On Acq Plan; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery preparing to shut alky unit; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Comments After March Rate Decision (Text); 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay refinery hydrocracker retarts; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM EXPECTED TO RESTART GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT CLOSER TO END OF MONTH AFTER REPAIRS; 24/05/2018 – SARB MPC ASSUMED 2018 OIL PRICE OF $70/BBL IN CPI FORECASTS

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Jm Smucker Co (SJM) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 3,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 63,300 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.29M, down from 66,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jm Smucker Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $108.21. About 143,767 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – COMPANY ANTICIPATES ACQUIRED BUSINESS TO CONTRIBUTE NET SALES OF ABOUT $800 MLN IN FIRST FULL YEAR AFTER CLOSING TRANSACTION; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 04/04/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER EXPLORING STRATEGIC OPTIONS FOR U.S. BAKING UNIT; 07/03/2018 – SMUCKER’S BAKING BUSINESS MAY FETCH AS MUCH AS $700 MILLION; 04/04/2018 – JM SMucker to buy Ainsworth Pet Nutrition for $1.7 bln; 06/03/2018 – Smucker, Conagra Call Off Wesson Oil Deal After FTC Challenge; 24/05/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC – BELGYA CURRENTLY SERVES AS VICE CHAIR AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY; 05/04/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S ON AINSWORTH ANNOUNCEMENT; 05/03/2018 – U.S. challenges J.M. Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Baa2 Rating Of J.M. Smucker On Ainsworth Announcement

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold SJM shares while 240 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 83.37 million shares or 2.25% less from 85.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 40,812 shares stake. Kanawha Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 2,518 shares. Dynamic Limited stated it has 2.7% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Ls Advsrs Limited Co invested 0.04% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Bessemer Gp reported 8,933 shares. Moreover, Deutsche National Bank Ag has 0.03% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). 4,386 were accumulated by Bryn Mawr Tru. Amer Century Incorporated owns 578,225 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of reported 0.02% stake. Us Bank & Trust De stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Tradewinds Cap Lc invested in 0% or 29 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc accumulated 4,452 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). M&R Capital Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Norinchukin Fincl Bank The owns 16,037 shares.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72 million and $647.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) by 3,340 shares to 26,922 shares, valued at $5.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $2.18 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.17 per share. SJM’s profit will be $245.90 million for 12.41 P/E if the $2.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by The J. M. Smucker Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.97% EPS growth.

More notable recent The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM): Is It A Good Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “J.M. Smucker Is Getting Strangled By Lower Prices – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J. M. Smucker EPS misses by $0.17, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Loews Corp, which manages about $12.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 50,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $20.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 115,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,000 shares, and cut its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX).

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “America Is Becoming the New King of the Oil Market – Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Marathon Petroleum Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MPC) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), The Stock That Dropped 33% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.