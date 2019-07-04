Loews Holding in General Mtrs Co (GM) Has Trimmed by $1.11 Million as Market Value Declined; Conocophillips (COP) Position Has Upped by Bowling Portfolio Management Llc

Loews Corp decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 353,055 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.10 million, down from 383,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $38.16. About 4.31M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 08/05/2018 – Czarnowski wins General Motors Innovation Award; 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn; 18/04/2018 – Cadillac Chief Leaves GM After Short Stint Leading Luxury Brand; 25/04/2018 – UNION MEMBERS AT GM’S S.KOREAN UNIT ACCEPT TENTATIVE WAGE DEAL; 08/04/2018 – GM SAYS MARCH CHINA VEHICLE SALES +2.0 PCT Y/Y, VS +7.8 PCT IN FEB; 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 20/03/2018 – GM SAYS STILL PLANS TO LAUNCH SELF-DRIVING CARS NEXT YEAR:AXIOS; 31/05/2018 – GM SAYS CO, SOFTBANK VISION FUND INVESTMENTS EXPECTED TO PROVIDE CAPITAL NEEDED TO REACH COMMERCIALIZATION AT SCALE STARTING IN 2019; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Red light: Ford facing hold-ups at China ports amid trade friction; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Rates GM Financial Consumer Automobile Receivables Trust 2018-2

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 33.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 18,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,610 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98 million, up from 55,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $60.5. About 4.64M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 25/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: ConocoPhillips Wins $2B In Claim Against Venezuela Oil Co; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA HAS TRANSFERRED OWNERSHIP OF OIL INVENTORIES AT ISLA REFINERY TO AVOID POTENTIAL SEIZURES; 21/03/2018 – U.S. judge to question Big Oil on climate change; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE RYAN LANCE OPENS 2018 ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA- CEO; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips ups output forecast for 2018; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Offer Price of $54/Share Is About 17.9 % Lower Than $65.79 Closing Share Price on April 20; 25/04/2018 – COP: TRIBUNAL RULES CO. IS OWED $2.04B IN DISPUTE WITH PDVSA; 23/05/2018 – COURT IN ARUBA LIFTS CONOCOPHILLIPS SEIZURES AFFECTING TWO CITGO PETROLEUM CRUDE, FUEL CARGOES; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo: sources, data

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $629.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 13,073 shares to 51,872 shares, valued at $4.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,789 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Norway’s oil and gas output at risk as strike looms – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are ConocoPhillipsâ€™s (NYSE:COP) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ConocoPhillips: Time To Move To Safety – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GeoPark: Best Performing NYSE Oil Company – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Liquidation Of ConocoPhillips Continues – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bedell Frazier Counseling Limited Liability Company holds 2.14% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 81,055 shares. 38,544 were reported by Annex Advisory Ltd Llc. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corp holds 29,116 shares. Auxier Asset stated it has 0.41% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Community Financial Bank Na invested in 0.33% or 24,593 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) accumulated 8,497 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Zacks Invest Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Guggenheim Llc holds 0.12% or 228,778 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt has 37,565 shares. Raymond James & Assocs reported 860,890 shares. Campbell & Investment Adviser Limited Liability Co owns 0.67% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 20,560 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt has invested 0.13% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust accumulated 0.15% or 40,832 shares. Td Asset Mngmt accumulated 412,380 shares. 4,372 are owned by Penobscot Invest Inc.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, down 21.55% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.81 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.01B for 6.72 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability, a Florida-based fund reported 21,630 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.15% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 143,200 shares. Cadence State Bank Na invested 0.61% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). The New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.14% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.14% stake. Citigroup Inc reported 3.25M shares. 4.12 million were accumulated by State Common Retirement Fund. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.36% or 44,075 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.34% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 2.00 million shares. Amer Incorporated accumulated 441,223 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc holds 0.51% or 14,247 shares in its portfolio. 523,273 were reported by Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas. Webster Bancorporation N A has invested 0% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Norinchukin Bancshares The holds 0.15% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 317,533 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.04% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 2.46 million shares.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “How Much Equity Income Can General Motors See From China By 2023? – Forbes” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Detroit automakers eye $100K pickups – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cross-Border Trucking Volumes Jump In Otay Mesa Port Of Entry, Fueled By Auto Manufacturing In Mexico – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Workhorse Group Raises $25M To Fund R&D, Completion Of Electric Van – Benzinga” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Motors’ New Diesel Pickup Truck May Yield 30 MPG – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laureate Education I by 35,000 shares to 476,000 shares, valued at $7.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 399,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 409,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).